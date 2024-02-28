Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
WKN: A3CS1J | ISIN: US85208T1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EI
Tradegate
29.02.24
10:20 Uhr
12,300 Euro
+0,600
+5,13 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
28.02.2024 | 23:50
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Sprinklr Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) will replace Veradigm Inc. (NASD:MDRX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 4. Veradigm will be suspended from the Nasdaq Stock Market on February 29 due to non-compliance with NASDAQ listing rules and is no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 4, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sprinklr

CXM

Information Technology

March 4, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Veradigm

MDRX

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
