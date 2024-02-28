S&P Dow Jones Indices: Sprinklr Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) will replace Veradigm Inc. (NASD:MDRX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 4. Veradigm will be suspended from the Nasdaq Stock Market on February 29 due to non-compliance with NASDAQ listing rules and is no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 4, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Sprinklr CXM Information Technology March 4, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Veradigm MDRX Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices