EQS-News: AATec Medical GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel

AATec Medical appoints Professor Dr. Claus Franz Vogelmeier to the Scientific Advisory Board



29.02.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AATec Medical appoints Professor Dr. Claus Franz Vogelmeier to the Scientific Advisory Board Leading pulmonology expert contributes profound clinical experience in inflammatory lung diseases such as bronchiectasis, COPD, asthma, and ARDS to AATec Medical. Munich, Germany - 29.02.2024 - AATec Medical GmbH (AATec), a biotech company developing a multi-product platform technology based on recombinant alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT), today announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Claus Franz Vogelmeier, Professor of Medicine and Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Philipps-University in Marburg, Germany to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Rüdiger Jankowsky, co-founder and CEO of AATec, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Professor Vogelmeier to our Scientific Advisory Board. He is a leading expert in respiratory diseases and his deep expertise in clinical pulmonology and the role of alpha-1 antitrypsin will be invaluable as we advance the development of inhaled AAT for inflammatory lung diseases. Professor Vogelmeier's insights will help us to refine our approach and ensure that our development of inhaled AAT therapies is precisely targeting patient needs." Prof. Dr. Claus Franz Vogelmeier said: "Joining AATec Medical's Scientific Advisory Board is a great opportunity to contribute to the advancement of treatments for inflammatory lung diseases, such as bronchiectasis, COPD and ARDS. The role of AAT is well known and sets the foundation for this approach. I am excited to work with a team that is committed to developing inhaled AAT, aiming to deliver broadly available and cost-effective therapies for patients worldwide." Beside his work for Philipps-University, where he co-founded the German Center for Alpha-1-Antitrypsin, Professor Vogelmeier has held prestigious roles, including President of the German Respiratory Society. His leadership extends to influential positions within the scientific community, serving as Chairman of the Science Committee of the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), Fellow of the European Respiratory Society (FERS), and Chairman of the German Lung Foundation. Prof. Vogelmeier's dedication to advancing pulmonary medicine is further underscored by his membership on the editorial board of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. Professor Vogelmeier's appointment further strengthens the distinguished lineup of our Scientific Advisory Board, which includes leading experts Prof. Dr. Ulrike Protzer, Prof. Dr. Jan Münch, and Dr. Gerhard Scheuch. Their collective expertise in respiratory diseases, airway infections, and aerosolized medicines significantly bolsters our efforts to unlock the therapeutic potential of AAT. For more details on our Scientific Advisory Board, visit us at www.aatec-medical.com . About AATec AATec Medical GmbH is a biotechnology company developing a product platform based on recombinant alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) for the treatment of respiratory inflammatory diseases, airway infections and rare diseases. The company has successfully demonstrated proof-of-principle in several indications and is currently preparing for a proof-of-concept clinical trial with the first product candidate ATL-105 for inhaled application in non-CF bronchiectasis. AATec was founded by a seasoned interdisciplinary team with long-standing experience in clinical research, biopharmaceutical development and product industrialization. For further information, please visit https://www.aatec-medical.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn . Contact

AATec Medical GmbH

Dr. Rüdiger Jankowsky, CEO

Email: info@aatec-medical.com Media Contact

MC Services

Katja Arnold, Julia von Hummel

Email: aatec-medical@mc-services.eu

Phone: +49 (0)89 2102280



29.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

