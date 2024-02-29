BloombergNEF says US clean energy generation grew by 0. 9% in 2023. Wind and hydro generation fell, while solar generation grew by 15. 4%. From pv magazine USA The United States deployed 35. 3 GW of new solar capacity in 2023, an increase of 52% versus the 23 GW deployed in 2022. Despite lower electricity demand, significant declines in both wind and hydro generation resulted in minimal growth in total clean electricity. The figures were released by BloombergNEF, along with the Business Council for Sustainable Energy, in their Sustainable Energy in America 2024 Factbook. For the year, the United ...

