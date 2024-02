Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd Extends Forbearance Agreement

COPL Extends Forbearance Agreement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), announces that it has agreed with its senior credit facility lender to extend the term of the previously announced Forbearance Agreement to March 8, 2024.

Under the terms of the Forbearance Agreement, among other things, the senior credit facility lender has agreed not to enforce certain rights and remedies that it might otherwise have as a result of the Company's default(s) under the said senior credit facility.

The Company, however, remains in a precarious financial situation with a deteriorating liquidity position as described in the Company's recent announcements. The Company is continuing to consider strategic alternatives, including some form of formal insolvency protection that may or may not leave value in the Company's common shares.

