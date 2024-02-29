Flashpoint and British Academy in Public-Private Partnership to Host 13 March On-the-Record International Symposium at King's College London

Flashpoint, a global intelligence and threat data firm, today announced that the company will collaborate in a public-private partnership with the British Academy and King's College London to host an invite-only, open source intelligence (OSINT) symposium. Intelligence experts from Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other NATO security partners, will be joined by expert discussants to discuss a growing international profession of open source intelligence (OSINT) as a vehicle for collaboration, cooperation, and decision advantage for shared enterprises. They will also discuss sector-specific insights relevant to government, private sector, NGOs, journalists, and academic or research institutions.

Set against a backdrop of Sweden's formal accession to NATO during the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, spreading violence across the Middle East, and rising concerns about threats to commercial and civilian critical infrastructure in the cyber domain, space, and at sea this timely event will explore the major geopolitical risk and cyber threat landscape of 2024 and related major concerns for free-world allies. Additionally, speakers will share defensive security and threat awareness tactics to empower societal resistance and resilience against hybrid warfare campaigns.

WHAT: Symposium on "The International Field of Professional Open Source Intelligence" co-hosted by Flashpoint and the British Academy at King's College London

WHERE: King's College London, Strand Campus

WHEN: 13 March, 2024 14:30-16:00 pm GMT

HOSTS, PRESENTERS, AND ATTENDEES INCLUDE:

Swedish Defence University: Per Thunholm former Deputy Director of the Department for Intelligence Coordination at the Swedish Ministry of Defence

Per Thunholm former Deputy Director of the Department for Intelligence Coordination at the Swedish Ministry of Defence Ukraine Centre For Defence Reforms: Oleksandr Danylyuk, Chairman and leader on development of Ukraine's Joint Intelligence Committee

Oleksandr Danylyuk, Chairman and leader on development of Ukraine's Joint Intelligence Committee European Marshall Center: Martin Schuster, International Program Manager for Partnership for Peace Consortium

Martin Schuster, International Program Manager for Partnership for Peace Consortium RAND Europe: Ruth Harris, Director of Defence Security, former NATO HQ and SHAPE Joint Capability Advisor

Ruth Harris, Director of Defence Security, former NATO HQ and SHAPE Joint Capability Advisor The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI): James Byrne, Director of the Open-Source Intelligence and Analysis Research Group

James Byrne, Director of the Open-Source Intelligence and Analysis Research Group Centre for Defence Studies, King's College London: Dr. Hillary Briffa, Asst. Director

Dr. Hillary Briffa, Asst. Director Flashpoint: Andrew Borene, Executive Director for Global Security, former senior official at U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Andrew Borene, Executive Director for Global Security, former senior official at U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) King's College London: Dr. David Gioe, King's College London Dept. of War Studies, former CIA officer

Dr. David Gioe, King's College London Dept. of War Studies, former CIA officer Invited journalists covering national security, foreign affairs, and technology developments from The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, Forbesand others.

This unique event is open to qualified members of the media. Due to the venue's security requirement and space restrictions, advanced RSVP is required and invitations are non-transferable. To request an invitation, register here or contact Kari Ritacco, kari@redironpr.com with any media inquiries.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the pioneering leader in threat data and intelligence. We empower commercial enterprises and government agencies to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Through the Flashpoint Ignite platform, we deliver unparalleled depth, breadth and speed of data from highly relevant sources, enriched by human insights. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at flashpoint.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229226414/en/

Contacts:

RedIron Public Relations for Flashpoint

Kari Ritacco, kari@redironpr.com