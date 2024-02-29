Vantage UK receives "Best CFD Broker, Global" Award for 2024

LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is honoured to receive the prestigious "Best CFD Broker, Global" award at the Global Brand Awards 2024. This accolade is an affirmation of Vantage's efforts and commitment to excellence and innovation in the Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading industry.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication known for its news articles and opinion pieces on well-known brands around the globe. Headquartered in the UK, it hosts a series of awards recognising outstanding companies in various industries.

The Global Brand Awards 2024 , now in 12th year, celebrates excellence across industries like forex and fintech. Vantage was previously awarded "Best Affiliate Program - Global" and "Best Forex Affiliate Program - Global" in 2023, recognising the strides the company has made in growing its partnership program.

"We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Global Brands Magazine for their ongoing recognition," says David Shayer, CEO, Vantage UK. "This award not only reflects our company's dedication but also the hard work, passion, and unwavering commitment of our exceptional Vantage team. Without their dedication, this achievement would not have been possible."

Vantage has remained at the forefront of innovation, introducing several initiatives to enhance clients' trading experience in recent months, including the launch of its brand video "Reborn a Trader" to address the biggest challenges facing CFD traders today.

As the global financial markets evolve, Vantage remains steadfast in staying ahead of industry trends and meeting its clients' evolving needs. Shayer says, "Our valued clients remain our greatest motivation. Your trust and support has been instrumental in our success, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and provide the highest quality CFD trading experience."

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.co.uk/

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72.93% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Trading derivatives is risky. It isn't suitable for everyone and, in the case of Professional clients, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. You don't own or have rights in the underlying assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information in this website is general in nature and doesn't take into account your or your client's personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. Please read our legal documents and ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice.

Telephone calls and online chat conversations may be recorded and monitored. Any views, opinions, technical market information or commentary published on the website are necessarily of a general educational nature only and do not constitute, and should not be considered as, investment advice as they do not take into account any individual client's investment objectives, financial resources or attitude to risk.

Regional Restrictions:

We do not offer our services to residents of certain jurisdictions such as Canada, China, Romania, Singapore, the United States and to jurisdictions on the FATF and EU/UN sanctions lists. For more information please refer to our FAQ page .

The information on this site and the products and services offered are not intended for distribution to any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

Vantage Global Prime LLP trading under Vantage, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. FRN: 590299 and its principal place of business is at 7 Bell Yard, London WC2A 2JR, UK.

