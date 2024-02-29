KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Hektar Asset Management Sdn Bhd (Hektar Asset Management), the Manager for Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust (Hektar REIT) is pleased to announce that the Company is a proud recipient of two Awards at the esteemed Malaysia Top Achievers 2023 (MATA 2023), Sustainable Company of the Year Award to Hektar REIT, and Leadership Excellence in REIT Management Award to Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Johari Shukri Jamil.En. Johari Shukri Jamil, Executive Director & CEO of Hektar Asset Management said, "We are truly humbled and honoured to receive both the Sustainable Company of the Year award and Leadership Excellence in REIT Management award from MATA 2023. We owe the recognitions to our incredible team, whose commitment and tireless dedication led us to these awards. It reaffirms our dedication to integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations."He further added, "The conferment of the Sustainable Company of the Year award to Hektar REIT is a testament to the REIT's industry-leading initiatives and its steadfast commitment to sustainability and community support. This prestigious recognition is expected to further solidify Hektar REIT's reputation as a socially responsible entity and a key player in Malaysia's journey towards sustainable development."At Hektar REIT, we believe in the power of responsible business practices to create shared value for all our stakeholders, from our tenants and employees to our shareholders and the communities we serve. Today's awards serve as both an honour and a motivation for our team to continue pushing the boundaries in sustainability and corporate social responsibility. We remain committed to our vision of not only achieving business growth but also making a positive impact on society and the environment."A joint venture between The Leaders Online and My Events International, the MATA 2023 celebrates the commendable achievements of local businesses and individuals who have showcased excellence and exceptional performance across various sectors.This year's event places a strong emphasis in promoting home-grown talents and inspiring local enterprises to achieve international recognition through their outstanding products and services in 28 categories. Some of the distinctive awards of the night included Icon of The Year, Masterclass Woman Achiever of The Year and Entrepreneur of The Year.Source: Hektar REITCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.