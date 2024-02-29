TerraMaster Launches F4-212 4bay Private Cloud NAS Designed for Data Backup and Home Multimedia Center

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, launched an affordable Quad Core NAS F4-212 with the latest processor as the updated version of previous generation F4-210, supports TRAID, BTRFS file system, Snapshot and TFSS and runs the latest TOS 5.1 operating system providing stronger data backup and better home multimedia experience, which perfectly meet the requirement of personal and home users.

F4-212 Key Features

Latest Processor

Compared with the previous generation F4-210, the F4-212 is equipped with a more powerful ARM V8.2 Cortex-A55 64-bit 1.7GHz quad-core Realtek 1619B processor and independent NPU. Built-in floating point unit (FPU) and NEON SIMD engine, video DSP hardware acceleration, and also has more powerful H.265 4K 60FPS video decoding and H.264 1080p 60FPS video encoding. Compared with the previous generation RTD1296, the performance is improved by 40%.

Enhanced User-Friendly Design

The F4-212 NAS case embraces a tool-free hard disk tray, eliminating the need for extra tools during installation. Additionally, TerraMaster innovative Push-Lock design automatically secures inserted hard disks, preventing accidental disconnections or offline issues. The F4-212 incorporates a new structure that not only integrates enhanced shock-absorbing measures but also introduces TerraMaster special sound-absorbing panels to minimize the noise. The noise is only 21dB.

New Operating System

The F4-212, running the latest TOS 5.1, meets diverse business needs, enhances speed, security, and user-friendliness. Supporting a single HDD up to 22TB and total of 44TB, it backs up data from Windows PC, MAC, mobile, HDD enclosure, and network disk for centralized management, preventing data loss due to hardware issues or ransomware.

Rich Backup Solutions

The F4-212 backup solution can provide robust measures and ensure the well-being of your valuable information by using its visual user interfaces and trustworthy storage solutions thanks to its integration with multiple backup applications such as Duple Backup, TSSS, TFM Backup, CloudSync and more, which can address backup needs in any circumstances.

Home Multimedia Center

The F4-212 features powerful 4K video hardware decoding capability, and is compatible with uPnP/DLNA protocol. With TerraMaster dedicated "Multimedia Server" app or third-party multimedia servers (Emby, Plex), it can stream videos to a variety of multimedia devices including smart phones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and smart TV, delivering users constant, reliable entertainment experiences.

Across-Platform File Services

The F4-212 file server supports all mainstream file services: SMB, NFS, SFTP/FTP, AFP, iSCSI, WebDAV; and is provided with multiple permission management of users, user groups, and folder, meeting across-platform file services in various network environments.

More Flexible Mobile Access

Users can access the TNAS device anytime and anywhere on TNAS Mobile 3 iOS or Android client, which enables users to browse files, back up albums and share photos as and when they please. The TerraMaster mobile client is even equipped with a mobile administrator for easy remote management of your TNAS at home, further improving the flexibility of use.

The 212 series includes three models: F2-212 (2 bays), F4-212-1G (4 bays) and F4-212-2G (4 bays),which can meet the Data backup and multimedia entertainment needs of home users, SOHO and small businesses.

Currently, both F2-212 and F4-212-2G are on sale globally, and F4-212-1G will be available soon.

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

