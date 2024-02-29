The Chinese module manufacturer led an international research team seeking silicon material savings and efficiency gains in the development of heterojunction PV devices. The cell achieved a certified power conversion efficiency of 26. 06% with a thickness of 57?µm, with Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research confirming the result. Researchers keep pushing the limits of silicon solar cell technology in a quest to use less material in thinner and lighter cells without sacrificing efficiency or durability. Now a team led by researchers from Chinese vertically integrated module manufacturer ...

