Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids to build 1. 2 GW of wind-solar hybrid power projects on a build-own-operate basis anywhere in India. The projects must be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS). Bidding closes on March 29. From pv magazine India SECI has started accepting proposals to set up 1. 2 GW of ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects anywhere in India. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis. SECI will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders. SECI will sell the power to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...