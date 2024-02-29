Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB16.3 million (US$2.3 million), the fifth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB16.3 million (US$2.3 million), the fifth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability. GMV of Jiangsu and Zhejiang for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 3.6% despite the high base resulting from the pandemic in the same quarter of 2022.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 3.6% despite the high base resulting from the pandemic in the same quarter of 2022. Our private label products exceeded 20% of total GMV for the first time in the fourth quarter, up 3.1 percentage points compared with the same quarter last year. Among them, the non-fresh private label products accounted for 34.3% of total non-fresh GMV, up 7.7 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2022.

exceeded 20% of total GMV for the first time in the fourth quarter, up 3.1 percentage points compared with the same quarter last year. Among them, the non-fresh private label products accounted for 34.3% of total non-fresh GMV, up 7.7 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB119.8 million (US$ 16.9 million), demonstrating the resilience of our business after COVID-19.

Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated, "In the fourth quarter, we recorded non-GAAP basis net income of RMB16.3 million, with a net profit margin of 0.3% on a non-GAAP basis. More importantly, we achieved non-GAAP profitability for the fifth consecutive quarter and for the full year for the first time which I believe reflects the strength of our long-term development strategy of "efficiency first, with due consideration of scale". We made significant progress at the operational level during 2023, despite the lingering effects of the pandemic and the operational adjustments we undertook. Going forward, we are confident that our GMV will regain growth momentum in 2024, and are confident that we will be able to maintain non-GAAP profitability once again. Even after factoring in the costs and expenses incurred by staying open during the Chinese New Year holiday, we expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis during the first quarter of 2024. Maintaining profitability in the current environment highlights the viability of our business model and provides us with additional resources to fuel our future development."

Mr. Song Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Dingdong, stated, "Our efforts to improve the financial performance of the company has paid off, and we are proud to have moved from a non-GAAP annual loss margin of 30.4% in 2021 to a non-GAAP annual profit margin of 0.2% in 2023. It has taken us two years of hard work to reach this point, but we are pleased with the progress we have made and eagerly look forward to building upon this milestone. Additionally, we once again achieved net operating cash inflow in this quarter. At the end of 2023, our cash and cash equivalent, restricted cash and short-term investment after deducting the balance of short-term borrowings was 2.01 billion RMB, a net increase for the second consecutive quarter. For 2024, our primary focus will be to maintain our high-quality services and deliver products that offer the best cost-effectiveness and quality ratio to our valued customers. Furthermore, we will take advantage of our comprehensive supply chain and system capabilities to improve our operational efficiency and drive profitability."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB4,993.5 million (US$703.3 million) compared with total revenues of RMB6,200.6 million in the same quarter of 2022, primarily due to withdrawal from a number of cities and stations in the second quarter of this year. It was also caused by the high base effect during the same quarter of 2022 when more Covid infections drove a surge in order volumes.

Product Revenues were RMB4,922.4 million (US$693.3 million) compared with product revenues of RMB6,138.0 million in the same quarter of 2022.

were RMB4,922.4 million (US$693.3 million) compared with product revenues of RMB6,138.0 million in the same quarter of 2022. Service Revenues were RMB71.0 million (US$10.0 million) compared with service revenues of RMB62.7 million in the same quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the increase of customers subscribing to Dingdong's membership program.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB5,029.8 million (US$708.4 million), a decrease of 18.3% from RMB6,154.5 million in the same quarter of 2022, with a detailed breakdown as below:

Cost of goods sold was RMB3,467.8 million (US$488.4 million), a decrease of 16.7% from RMB4,162.0 million in the same quarter of 2022. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues increased to 69.4% from 67.1% in the same quarter of 2022. Gross margin increased slightly to 30.6% from 30.4% in the third quarter of 2023.

was RMB3,467.8 million (US$488.4 million), a decrease of 16.7% from RMB4,162.0 million in the same quarter of 2022. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues increased to 69.4% from 67.1% in the same quarter of 2022. Gross margin increased slightly to 30.6% from 30.4% in the third quarter of 2023. Fulfillment expenses were RMB1,179.1 million (US$166.1 million), a decrease of 21.1% from RMB1,493.6 million in the same quarter of 2022. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 23.6% from 24.1% in the same quarter of 2022. This was mainly due to the improved efficiency of regional processing centers and also the frontline employees.

were RMB1,179.1 million (US$166.1 million), a decrease of 21.1% from RMB1,493.6 million in the same quarter of 2022. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 23.6% from 24.1% in the same quarter of 2022. This was mainly due to the improved efficiency of regional processing centers and also the frontline employees. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB97.8 million (US$13.8 million), an increase of 7.3% from RMB91.1 million in the same quarter of 2022. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased slightly to 2.0% from 1.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

were RMB97.8 million (US$13.8 million), an increase of 7.3% from RMB91.1 million in the same quarter of 2022. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased slightly to 2.0% from 1.9% in the third quarter of 2023. General and administrative expenses were RMB93.9 million (US$13.2 million), a decrease of 36.9% from RMB148.8 million in the same quarter of 2022, mainly due to lower professional service fees and share-based compensation expenses.

were RMB93.9 million (US$13.2 million), a decrease of 36.9% from RMB148.8 million in the same quarter of 2022, mainly due to lower professional service fees and share-based compensation expenses. Product development expenses were RMB191.2 million (US$26.9 million), a decrease of 26.2% from RMB259.0 million in the same quarter of 2022, primarily due to our improved R&D human resources efficiency. While advocating for energy and resource saving, we will continue to invest in our product development capabilities, agricultural technology, data algorithms, and other technology infrastructure, to further enhance our competitiveness.

Loss from operations was RMB21.9 million (US$3.1 million), compared with operating income of RMB52.5 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Net loss was RMB4.4 million (US$0.6 million), compared with net income of RMB49.9 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB16.3 million (US$2.3 million), compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB115.8 million in the same quarter of 2022. In addition, non-GAAP net income margin, which is the Company's non-GAAP net income as a percentage of total revenues, was 0.3% compared with 1.9% in the same quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB0.02 (US$0.00), compared with net income per share of RMB0.15 basic in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, was RMB0.04 (US$0.01), compared with RMB0.35 in the same quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB5,309.2 million (US$747.8 million) as of December 31, 2023, compared with RMB6,493.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Conference Call

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.100.me.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh produce, prepared food, and other food products through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges and do not correlate to any operating activity trends. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 29, 2023 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Dingdong's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Dingdong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Dingdong's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dingdong's goals and strategies; Dingdong's future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the fresh grocery ecommerce market in China; Dingdong's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Dingdong's expectations regarding its relationships with its users, clients, business partners, and other stakeholders; competition in Dingdong's industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to Dingdong's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





As of







December 31,

2022



December 31,

2023



December 31,

2023







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

ASSETS



















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents



1,856,187



1,209,225



170,316

Restricted cash



2,763



480



68

Short-term investments



4,636,774



4,099,977



577,470

Accounts receivable, net



141,468



107,879



15,194

Inventories, net



604,884



471,872



66,462

Advance to suppliers



83,835



73,732



10,385

Prepayments and other current assets



170,336



187,486



26,406

Total current assets



7,496,247



6,150,651



866,301























Non-current assets:



















Property and equipment, net



314,980



189,084



26,632

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,425,117



1,262,134



177,768

Other non-current assets



145,563



96,687



13,618

Total non-current assets



1,885,660



1,547,905



218,018























TOTAL ASSETS



9,381,907



7,698,556



1,084,319























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable



1,886,689



1,422,183



200,310

Customer advances and deferred revenue



253,010



240,280



33,843

Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities



810,963



656,408



92,453

Salary and welfare payable



329,104



233,073



32,828

Operating lease liabilities, current



693,496



653,529



92,048

Short-term borrowings



4,237,978



3,300,214



464,825

Total current liabilities



8,211,240



6,505,687



916,307























Non-current liabilities:



















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



678,000



568,039



80,007

Other non-current liabilities



75,000



126,206



17,775

Total non-current liabilities



753,000



694,245



97,782























TOTAL LIABILITIES



8,964,240



7,199,932



1,014,089



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)







As of







December 31, 2022



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2023







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)

Mezzanine Equity:



















Redeemable noncontrolling interests



107,490



116,090



16,351























TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY



107,490



116,090



16,351























Shareholders' equity:



















Ordinary shares



4



4



1

Additional paid-in capital



13,922,811



14,061,991



1,980,590

Treasury stock



(20,666)



(20,666)



(2,911)

Accumulated deficit



(13,580,086)



(13,679,964)



(1,926,783)

Accumulated other comprehensive

(loss)/income



(11,886)



21,169



2,982























TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



310,177



382,534



53,879























TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY

AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



9,381,907



7,698,556



1,084,319

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended December 31,







2022



2023



2023







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Revenues:



















Product revenues



6,137,968



4,922,419



693,308

Service revenues



62,676



71,035



10,005























Total revenues



6,200,644



4,993,454



703,313























Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of goods sold



(4,161,982)



(3,467,818)



(488,432)

Fulfillment expenses



(1,493,644)



(1,179,149)



(166,080)

Sales and marketing expenses



(91,135)



(97,753)



(13,768)

Product development expenses



(258,974)



(191,218)



(26,932)

General and administrative expenses



(148,784)



(93,850)



(13,219)























Total operating costs and expenses



(6,154,519)



(5,029,788)



(708,431)























Other operating income, net



6,417



14,452



2,036

Income / (Loss) from operations



52,542



(21,882)



(3,082)

Interest income



33,085



42,292



5,957

Interest expenses



(35,514)



(21,241)



(2,992)

Other expenses, net



(236)



(724)



(102)























Income / (Loss) before income tax



49,877



(1,555)



(219)























Income tax expenses



-



(2,833)



(399)























Net income / (loss)



49,877



(4,388)



(618)























Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,065)



(2,230)



(314)























Net income / (loss) attributable to ordinary

shareholders



47,812



(6,618)



(932)















































DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended December 31,







2022



2023



2023







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Net income / (loss) per Class A and Class B ordinary

share:



















Basic and diluted



0.15



(0.02)



(0.00)

Shares used in net income / (loss) per Class A and

Class B ordinary share computation:



















Basic



324,330,913



324,976,237



324,976,237

Diluted



328,081,773



324,976,237



324,976,237

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:



















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(36,617)



(26,288)



(3,703)























Comprehensive income / (loss)



13,260



(30,676)



(4,321)























Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,065)



(2,231)



(314)























Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to

ordinary shareholders



11,195



(32,907)



(4,635)















































DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)







For the three months ended December 31,







2022



2023



2023







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Net cash generated from operating activities



682,118



119,835



16,879























Net cash (used in) / generated from investing activities



(230,500)



186,761



26,305























Net cash used in financing activities



(10,843)



(393,781)



(55,463)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash



660



(818)



(115)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

and restricted cash



441,435



(88,003)



(12,394)























Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period



1,417,515



1,297,708



182,778

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

end of the period



1,858,950



1,209,705



170,384

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)













For the three months ended

December 31,

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

(Unaudited) Net income / (loss) 49,877

(4,388)

(618) Add: share-based compensation expenses (1) 65,907

20,639

2,907 Non-GAAP net income 115,784

16,251

2,289











Net income / (loss) margin 0.8 %

(0.1 %)

(0.1 %) Add: share-based compensation expenses 1.1 %

0.4 %

0.4 % Non-GAAP net income margin 1.9 %

0.3 %

0.3 %











Net income / (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 47,812

(6,618)

(932)











Add: share-based compensation expenses (1) 65,907

20,639

2,907











Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders 113,719

14,021

1,975 Net income / (loss) per Class A and Class B ordinary

share:









Basic and diluted 0.15

(0.02)

(0.00) Add: share-based compensation expenses 0.20

0.06

0.01 Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B

ordinary share:









Basic and diluted 0.35

0.04

0.01























(1) Share-based compensation expenses are recognized as follows:

























For the three months ended December 31,

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

(Unaudited)











Fulfillment expenses 11,893

3,551

500 Sales and marketing expenses 3,284

(341)

(48) Product development expenses 32,258

12,361

1,741 General and administrative expenses 18,472

5,068

714











Total 65,907

20,639

2,907

SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited