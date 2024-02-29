Ackermans & van Haaren realised a net profit of 399.2 million euros, thanks to a record performance of its core participations.

Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,

"With these strong results, AvH delivers on its guidance and shows once again the merits of its long-term vision and diversified portfolio in a challenging environment.

Both our private banks and DEME have realised record results thanks to their leading market positions and strong operational capabilities. The positive effects of the higher interest environment for the banks compensate somewhat the more challenging market context for real estate and contracting. Similarly, our 155 MW beneficial offshore wind energy capacity contributed to our group's overall resilience in a period of high energy prices.

We wish to pay tribute to all of our managements teams and employees who have worked hard to maintain the strong positioning of our participations in their markets and to continue to provide relevant solutions to their customers.

We are proud of the further improvement of our Sustainalytics score. It constitutes a recognition of our group's efforts to position itself as 'partners for sustainable growth' with respect for people and for the environment."