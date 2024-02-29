Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
29.02.24
08:09 Uhr
5,340 Euro
+0,160
+3,09 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.02.2024 | 09:00
42 Leser
Vilkyskiu Pienine: Unaudited financial results of VILVI GROUP for the 12 months of 2023

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of VILVI GROUP for 12 months of 2023 amounted to 212.2 million EUR - 9.3% decreased comparing to last year (sales revenue of 2022 amounted to 234.1 million EUR).

The net profit of group for 12 months of 2023 was 14.6 million EUR (the net profit for 2022 was 12.7 milion EUR).

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of VILVI GROUP for 12 months of 2023.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and Finance Director
Phone: +370 441 55 102


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.