Austrian manufacturer Aerocompact has developed the SN2 Q PLUS solar mounting system, which can support PV modules measuring up to 1,310 mm x 2,500 mm. It has an installation angle of between 5 degrees and 10 degrees. Aerocompact has released a new variation of its Compactflat SN2 series of mounting systems, enabling solar modules to be installed in portrait format. SN2 Q PLUS is a rail-based, flat-roof system. Itz can be used for the installation of solar panels measuring 950 mm to 1,310 mm x 1,550 mm to 2,500 mm. "With SN2 Q PLUS, we are creating even more flexibility for flat roof installations," ...

