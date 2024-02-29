An international research group has developed a novel technique enabling the creation of contacts at low temperatures. The novel contact types are reportedly able to enhance cell efficiency by up to 3%. Scientists from Australia and the United Kingdom have developed a novel method for constructing localized rear contacts on p-type silicon absorbers. The proposed process utilizes aluminum (Al) doped and induced polycrystalline silicon (poly-Si) formed at low temperatures. "This approach avoids the high-temperature processes required for poly-Si formation and the toxic gases involved in in-situ ...

