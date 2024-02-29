BITTORRENT CHAIN

BitTorrent Chain Spotlighted in Reports by CoinMarketCap and Reflexivity Research



Singapore / February 28, 2024 / - BitTorrent Chain (BTTC), a pioneering force in blockchain interoperability and scalability, has been featured in recent reports by CoinMarketCap (CMC) and Reflexivity Research , highlighting its growing influence in the blockchain sector. CoinMarketCap's report offers a deep dive into the cross-chain interoperability sector, where BTTC stands out for its unique approach to connecting diverse blockchain networks. The report emphasizes BTTC's infrastructure, ecosystem, and innovative tools like BitTorrent Bridge, BitTorrent Chain Converter, and BitTorrent Wallet. Highlighting BTTC's efficiency in facilitating seamless cross-chain transactions, and its role in addressing liquidity fragmentation across blockchains. Reflexivity Research's report chronicles BitTorrent's evolution, from a file-sharing protocol to a key component in the blockchain space. The analysis delves into the technology and functionalities of BTTC, including its three-tier architecture comprising the Root Contracts Layer, the Delivery Layer, and the BTTC Layer. The report also covers BitTorrent Chain's tokenomics, underlining how BTTC leverages its architecture to enhance cross-chain communication, thereby contributing to the growing significance of interoperability in the blockchain landscape. Together, these reports illustrate BTTC's robust technology, showcasing its potential to drive significant advancements in the blockchain sector. The recognition from CoinMarketCap and Reflexivity Research reflects BTTC's role in shaping the future of cross-chain interoperability and decentralized applications. For more detailed insights and comprehensive analyses, readers are encouraged to explore the full reports by CoinMarketCap and Reflexivity Research . About BitTorrent Chain BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) is the world's first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol, which adopts the PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mechanism and leverages sidechains for the scaling of smart contracts. It now enables interoperability with the public chains of Ethereum, TRON, and BNB Chain. Fully compatible with EVM, BitTorrent Chain facilitates the seamless transfer of assets across mainstream public chains. The governance token BTT, also known as BTTOLD on TRON Protocol was granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth of Dominica on October 7th 2022. Website | Telegram | Medium | Github | Docs

