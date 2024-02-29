Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) (FSE: 5YZ0) ("Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the inaugural diamond drill holes that intercepted 211.65 metres of 0.46 grams/tonne gold in extensive porphyry style mineralization at the Alotta gold-copper-molybdenum target in the west-central Yukon (Table #1).

Table: 1

Hole Number From

(m) To

(m) Interval *

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) ALT-23-01 7.35 219.00 211.65 0.46 0.02 including 97.55 120.00 22.45 1.20 0.02 including 104.97 105.61 0.64 9.94 0.32 ALT-23-02 62.86 162.00 99.14 0.30 0.02

* Posted intervals are core lengths, the orientation of mineralization is not known at this time.

Holes ALT-23-01 and ALT-23-02 tested the south-central portion of an induced polarization, chargeability high with coincident copper and gold in soil anomalies. The drill program is expected to recommence in May 2024 and will focus on three areas of coincident copper, molybdenum and gold in soil geochemical anomalies that indicate potential centers of porphyry mineralization.

Lorne Warner, President states: "We are very excited to see such positive drill results from our maiden drilling campaign at Alotta. We were initially attracted to the project for the sheer size of the geochemical anomaly, and I am pleased to see that our thesis has been reinforced by our maiden drill program. Planning has commenced for follow-up drilling this summer."

Russell Ball, Strategic Advisor to the Company added: "This is a very encouraging result from the first two reconnaissance holes at Alotta. With a coincident gold-copper-molybdenum geochemical footprint of over four-square kilometres, Alotta has the potential to be a company-maker. I look forward to working with the Company on the follow-up drilling program this summer."

Holes ALT-23-001 and 002

Both holes exhibited multiple intrusive phases including intrusive breccias displaying strong biotite alteration, carbonate veining and pyrrhotite, pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite mineralization as interstitial clots and stringers. Figure # 1 is a cross-section of hole ALT-23-01 which includes geology and gold and copper values and the composite intervals. Table 2 provides the collar coordinates, orientation, and final depth for both holes.



Figure 1: Cross Section of ALT-23-01

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/199824_c2c05163a491daf5_001full.jpg









Figure 2: Hole ALT-23-001 at 17m depth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/199824_c2c05163a491daf5_002full.jpg





Table 2: Collar coordinates, orientation, and final depth

Hole Name North East Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length

(m) ALT-23-001 6915860 623620 1006 315 -60 424 ALT-23-002 6915860 623620 1006 045 -65 420

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds a 20% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

QA/QC

Drill core sample preparation and multi-element analyses were carried out at ALS in Whitehorse, Yukon and North Vancouver, BC, respectively. Each sample was dried, fine crushed to better than 70% passing 2 mm and then a 250 g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. The fine fractions were analyzed for gold by fire assay fusion and inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectrometry (Au-ICP21) and for 51 other elements using aqua regia digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy followed by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS41). Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QAQC screening.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, and President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

