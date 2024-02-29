FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR" or the "Company"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Highlights:

New operations update: another key milestone reached at Customer Qualification Plant. Building on recent technical achievements, FREYR's Asset Mo team at the Customer Qualification Plant ("CQP") conducted successful automated anode casting trials with active anode slurry in the second half of February. With the success of the cathode casting trials earlier in February and today's announcement, the remaining major milestone before the expected start of automated production at the CQP is the integration of the casting webs across the cathode, anode, and merge units of the Casting and Unit Cell Assembly equipment using the highly complex Multi-Carrier System ("MCS"). FREYR expects to commence production of functional battery cells for customer samples using the full automation of the CQP in H1 2024.

Building on recent technical achievements, FREYR's Asset Mo team at the Customer Qualification Plant ("CQP") conducted successful automated anode casting trials with active anode slurry in the second half of February. With the success of the cathode casting trials earlier in February and today's announcement, the remaining major milestone before the expected start of automated production at the CQP is the integration of the casting webs across the cathode, anode, and merge units of the Casting and Unit Cell Assembly equipment using the highly complex Multi-Carrier System ("MCS"). FREYR expects to commence production of functional battery cells for customer samples using the full automation of the CQP in H1 2024. CQP progress to support U.S. Department of Energy Title 17 application. Based on recent achievements and the production road map at the CQP, FREYR is positioning the Company to qualify for a conditional commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") Loan Programs Office by year-end 2024. The Company's Title 17 application is tied to the development of Giga America using the 24M Technologies ("24M") U.S.-based SemiSolid TM platform. Over the initial phase of the project, Giga America is expected to generate hundreds of jobs in Coweta County, GA and the surrounding areas.

Based on recent achievements and the production road map at the CQP, FREYR is positioning the Company to qualify for a conditional commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") Loan Programs Office by year-end 2024. The Company's Title 17 application is tied to the development of Giga America using the 24M Technologies ("24M") U.S.-based SemiSolid platform. Over the initial phase of the project, Giga America is expected to generate hundreds of jobs in Coweta County, GA and the surrounding areas. Launching FREYR 2.0 growth initiative. FREYR's strong competitive and financial position is generating interest from a broad range of participants across the global battery value chain. Based on ongoing conversations with these stakeholders, the Company has established the FREYR 2.0 growth initiative, which encompasses the pursuit of five major opportunities tied to distinct projects using either the SemiSolid platform or conventional technology totaling more than 100 GWh of production capacity in the U.S. and Europe. The prospective end markets for these projects include both Energy Storage Systems ("ESS") and passenger EV applications with the possibility to produce both LFP and NMC cells. Additionally, the 2.0 initiative includes separate potential inorganic opportunities to accelerate FREYR's path to market and first revenues.

"The actions we have taken to strengthen our organization to accelerate FREYR's path to first production and enhance our financial position are driving tangible progress," said Birger Steen, FREYR's Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited about the recent achievements of key milestones at the CQP, several exciting discussions we have ongoing with potential strategic partners, the completion of our redomicile to the U.S., and the continued progression of financing initiatives including the DOE Title 17 process. With the start of automated cell production at the CQP expected in the first half of 2024, we are executing our plan to demonstrate 24M at scale and to establish FREYR as the Western industrialization partner of choice in the global battery space."

Recent news

February operations update: On February 7 th , 2024, FREYR published an operations and financial update indicating that the company had reached the milestone of automatically casting electrodes with active electrolyte slurry in a dry room environment at the Customer Qualification Plant ("CQP") in Mo i Rana, Norway.

On February 7 , 2024, FREYR published an operations and financial update indicating that the company had reached the milestone of automatically casting electrodes with active electrolyte slurry in a dry room environment at the Customer Qualification Plant ("CQP") in Mo i Rana, Norway. Year-end 2023 cash balance of $276 million: Having ended the year with cash, restricted cash and equivalents of $275.7 million as indicated in the operations and financial update published on February 7 th , and with FREYR's reduced cash requirements for 2024 compared with 2023, FREYR has a two-year cash runway before any new financings associated with the DOE Title 17 process and/or the prospective project-level equity raise for Giga America. The Company's 2024 spending will be focused on achieving production using the full automation at the CQP with 24M technology in H1 2024, the production ramp necessary to deliver testable cells from the CQP to our customers, the continued development of Giga America including costs necessary to obtain conditional credit approval in 2024 for the 24M-based gigafactory from the DOE Title 17 loan program, and pursuing a conventional technology agreement and project to accelerate the path to first revenues and diversify FREYR's end markets. Timing and amounts of cash outlays could vary depending on the pace and progress of each of these and other initiatives.

Having ended the year with cash, restricted cash and equivalents of $275.7 million as indicated in the operations and financial update published on February 7 , and with FREYR's reduced cash requirements for 2024 compared with 2023, FREYR has a two-year cash runway before any new financings associated with the DOE Title 17 process and/or the prospective project-level equity raise for Giga America. The Company's 2024 spending will be focused on achieving production using the full automation at the CQP with 24M technology in H1 2024, the production ramp necessary to deliver testable cells from the CQP to our customers, the continued development of Giga America including costs necessary to obtain conditional credit approval in 2024 for the 24M-based gigafactory from the DOE Title 17 loan program, and pursuing a conventional technology agreement and project to accelerate the path to first revenues and diversify FREYR's end markets. Timing and amounts of cash outlays could vary depending on the pace and progress of each of these and other initiatives. FREYR is now a U.S. company following completion of redomicile: On January 2 nd , 2024, FREYR announced that the Company completed the process to redomicile from Luxembourg to the United States following a shareholder vote at the Company's extraordinary general meeting on December 15, 2023. FREYR's Board of Directors believes that redomiciling to the United States will enhance shareholder value by simplifying FREYR's corporate structure and reporting requirements; expanding FREYR's eligibility for inclusion in equity indexes which would trigger associated benchmarking by actively managed funds; aligning the Company more closely with New York Stock Exchange listing standards and SEC governance requirements; and positioning FREYR to better respond to global tax developments and U.S. incentive programs for battery manufacturers.

On January 2 , 2024, FREYR announced that the Company completed the process to redomicile from Luxembourg to the United States following a shareholder vote at the Company's extraordinary general meeting on December 15, 2023. FREYR's Board of Directors believes that redomiciling to the United States will enhance shareholder value by simplifying FREYR's corporate structure and reporting requirements; expanding FREYR's eligibility for inclusion in equity indexes which would trigger associated benchmarking by actively managed funds; aligning the Company more closely with New York Stock Exchange listing standards and SEC governance requirements; and positioning FREYR to better respond to global tax developments and U.S. incentive programs for battery manufacturers. CQP interim milestone: On October 4, 2023, FREYR published an operations update indicating that the teams at the CQP had successfully begun automatic electrode casting with solvent slurry. This technically complex step was an important milestone in the ongoing commissioning process at the CQP and a precursor to automated production of functional cells for customer samples at the CQP.

Business update

CQP. FREYR's teams at the CQP, in conjunction with the Company's vendors and partners, are advancing towards the expected start of functional cell production for customer samples using the full automation of the CQP in H1 2024. As of publication, FREYR has completed handovers of 363 of 388 (94%) discrete production line equipment commissioning and testing packages. With operations under dry room conditions including automated production of electrodes underway and the commissioning process largely complete, the team's' collective emphasis has shifted from installation and commissioning the plant to producing functional cells. The remaining 6% of commissioning packages will be finalized upon final handover of the Casting Unit Cell Assembly equipment to operations later this year, which is expected to take place after the commencement of functional cell production using the full automation of the CQP.

Results Overview, Financing, and Liquidity

FREYR reported net loss attributable to stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $(24.2) million, or $(0.17) per diluted share compared to net income for the fourth quarter 2022 of $25.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share. The net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to corporate overhead, spending to support FREYR's projects and business development activities, research and development spending, and severance and other termination benefits related to our restructuring, partially offset by a $8.5 million non-cash gain on warrant liability fair value adjustment. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven by a $59.8 million non-cash gain on warrant liability fair value adjustment.

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, FREYR reported net loss attributable to stockholders of $(71.9) million, or $(0.51) per diluted share compared to net loss of $(98.8) million, or $(0.83) per diluted share for the full year ended December 31, 2022. The net loss in 2023 was primarily due to corporate overhead, spending to support FREYR's projects and business development activities, and research and development spending, partially offset by gains on changes in warranty liabilities and foreign currency gains during the period.

As of December 31, 2023, FREYR had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $275.7 million.

Business Outlook

FREYR is focused on advancing the following strategic mandates and milestones:

Commencing production of functional cells for customer samples using the full automation of the CQP in H1 2024 is FREYR's top strategic priority. Customer validation of the SemiSolid production process at giga scale and acceptance of product performance characteristics are key precursors to anticipated customer offtake conversions and unlocking potential project-level equity and debt financing, including through the DOE Title 17 program, for GIga America.

Completing the DOE Title 17 application process and securing a conditional commitment from the Loan Programs Office before year-end 2024.

Formalizing and announcing an agreement with a conventional battery technology solutions provider potentially in H1 2024.

Targeting the formalization of commercial relationships to trigger development of the project options that are included in the FREYR 2.0 growth initiative.

Maintaining the Company's strong balance sheet and liquidity profile while making selected investments to advance FREYR's strategic development.

Presentation of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

A presentation will be held today, February 29, 2024, at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time (2:30 pm Central European Time) to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. The results and presentation material will be available for download at https://ir.freyrbattery.com.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participant conference call dial-in numbers:

United States: 1 (646) 307-1963

United Kingdom: +44 20 3481 4247

Norway: +47 57 98 94 30

Denmark: +45 32 74 07 10

Spain: +34 910 489 958

Germany: +49 69 589964217

Sweden: +46 8 505 246 90

The participant passcode for the call is: 6712391

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://app.webinar.net/bP012wvryqm on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.freyrbattery.com/events-and-presentations/Events-Calendar/default.aspx.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery is a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity. The Company's mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of global energy and transportation systems by producing clean, cost-competitive batteries. FREYR seeks to serve the primary markets of energy storage systems ("ESS") and commercial mobility, and the Company maintains an ambition to serve the passenger electric vehicles market ("EV"). FREYR is commissioning and operating its Customer Qualification Plant ("CQP") for technology development in Mo i Rana, Norway, and the company is commencing development of the Giga America battery manufacturing project in Coweta County, Georgia, in the U.S. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this presentation, including, without limitation, FREYR Battery's ("FREYR") ability to achieve automated, functional, customer-testable battery sample cells in H1 2024; scaling the SemiSolid platform as a path to sustainable competitive differentiation; FREYR'S cost and capital efficiency; FREYR's plan to expand on the battery value chain into high value adjacencies and cultivate partnerships across the cell production technology spectrum; FREYR's efforts to accelerate the path to commercialization; the pursuit of five major project opportunities in accordance with the FREYR 2.0 growth strategy; potential inorganic growth opportunities and the ability to generate revenue in the near-term through possible acquisitions; approaching milestones at FREYR's CQP; customer acceptance and validation of the 24M SemiSolid process and product technology; securing a conditional commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") through the Title 17 application under the Loan Programs Office; the development, financing, construction, timeline, capacity, and other usefulness of FREYR's CQP, Giga Arctic, Giga America, and other planned or future production facilities or Gigafactories; any potential project equity raise for the development of Giga America; any potential benefits of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act; establishing and/or announcing a conventional technology agreement; FREYR's ability to reduce spending; any potential benefits of redomiciling to the U.S.; the giga-scalability of the 24M platform; and the implementation and effectiveness of FREYR's overall business, technology, capital-raising and liquidity strategies are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside FREYR's control and are difficult to predict. Additional information about factors that could materially affect FREYR is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section in (i) FREYR's Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 1, 2022 and subsequent post-effective amendment thereto filed on January 5, 2024, (ii) FREYR Battery, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on September 8, 2023 and subsequent amendments thereto filed on October 13, 2023, October 19, 2023 and October 31, 2023, (iii) FREYR's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023, and (iv) FREYR's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023 and August 10, 2023 and November 9, 2023 available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, FREYR disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and projections could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

FREYR intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on FREYR's website in the 'Investor Relations' sections. FREYR also intends to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, Twitter and LinkedIn, as means of communicating with the public and investors about FREYR, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that FREYR posts to its digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, FREYR encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it posts and to monitor such portions of FREYR's website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following FREYR's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of FREYR's website and other social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. FREYR Battery is a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity. The company's mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of global energy and transportation systems by producing clean, cost-competitive batteries. FREYR seeks to serve the primary markets of energy storage systems ("ESS") and commercial mobility, and the company maintains an ambition to serve the passenger electric vehicles market ("EV"). FREYR's Customer Qualification Plant ("CQP") for technology development is in service in Mo I Rana, Norway, and the company is commencing development of the Giga America battery manufacturing project in Coweta County, Georgia, in the U.S. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

FREYR BATTERY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands) As of December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 253,339 443,063 Restricted cash 22,403 119,982 Prepaid assets 2,168 8,293 Other current assets 34,044 8,117 Total current assets 311,954 579,455 Property and equipment, net 366,357 210,777 Intangible assets, net 2,813 2,963 Long-term investments 22,303 Convertible note 19,954 Right-of-use asset under operating leases 24,476 14,538 Other long-term assets 4,282 11 Total assets 732,185 827,698 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 18,113 6,765 Accrued liabilities and other 30,790 51,446 Share-based compensation liability 281 4,367 Total current liabilities 49,184 62,578 Warrant liability 2,025 33,849 Operating lease liability 18,816 11,144 Other long-term liabilities 27,444 Total liabilities 97,469 107,571 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 355,000 shares authorized, and 139,705 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 1,397 Ordinary share capital, no par value shares, 245,000 authorized, 139,854 issued, and 139,705 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 139,854 Additional paid-in capital 925,623 772,602 Treasury stock (1,041 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (18,826 9,094 Accumulated deficit (274,999 (203,054 Total stockholders' equity 633,195 717,455 Non-controlling interests 1,521 2,672 Total equity 634,716 720,127 Total liabilities and equity 732,185 827,698

FREYR BATTERY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses: General and administrative 22,728 29,469 108,133 107,357 Research and development 10,162 4,380 28,457 13,574 Restructuring charge 6,016 6,016 Share of net loss of equity method investee 171 426 379 1,557 Total operating expenses 39,077 34,275 142,985 122,488 Loss from operations (39,077 (34,275 (142,985 (122,488 Other income (expense): Warrant liability fair value adjustment 8,515 59,771 31,763 14,183 Convertible note fair value adjustment (544 1,074 (277 Interest income, net 3,907 1,691 9,949 1,780 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 309 (2,903 20,855 2,512 Other income, net 1,889 1,227 6,918 5,171 Total other income (expense) 14,620 59,242 70,559 23,369 (Loss) income before income taxes (24,457 24,967 (72,426 (99,119 Income tax expense (329 (670 Net (loss) income (24,786 24,967 (73,096 (99,119 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 634 328 1,151 328 Net (loss) income attributable to stockholders (24,152 25,295 (71,945 (98,791 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 139,705 123,455 139,705 118,474 Diluted 139,705 127,889 139,705 118,474 Net income (loss) per share: Basic (0.17 0.20 (0.51 (0.83 Diluted (0.17 0.20 (0.51 (0.83 Other comprehensive income (loss): Net (loss) income (24,786 24,967 (73,096 (99,119 Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 20,089 26,165 (27,920 9,618 Total comprehensive (loss) income (4,697 51,132 (101,016 (89,501 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests 634 328 1,151 328 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to stockholders (4,063 51,460 (99,865 (89,173

FREYR BATTERY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands) For the years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (73,096 (99,119 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 11,595 8,643 Depreciation and amortization 3,344 478 Loss on U.S. joint venture consolidation 1,619 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 1,351 1,458 Warrant liability fair value adjustment (31,763 (14,183 Convertible note fair value adjustment (1,074 277 Share of net loss of equity method investee 379 1,557 Foreign currency transaction net unrealized gain (19,648 (2,868 Other 469 2 Changes in assets and liabilities: Prepaid assets and other current assets 4,487 (3,664 Other long-term assets Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 20,039 17,385 Operating lease liability (4,012 (1,594 Net cash used in operating activities (87,929 (90,009 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from property related grants 3,500 10,461 Purchases of property and equipment (187,823 (180,787 Investments in equity method investee (1,655 (3,000 Asset acquisition, cash acquired 300 Purchases of other long-term assets (1,000 (2,000 Net cash used in investing activities (186,978 (175,026 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net 251,124 Repurchase of treasury shares (1,052 Net cash provided by financing activities 250,072 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (12,396 12,381 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (287,303 (2,582 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 563,045 565,627 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 275,742 563,045 Reconciliation to consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents 253,339 443,063 Restricted cash 22,403 119,982 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 275,742 563,045

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229252927/en/

Contacts:

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

Head of Investor Relations

jeffrey.spittel@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+1) 409-599-5706



Media contact:

Amy Jaick

Global Head of Communications

amy.jaick@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+1) 973 713-5585