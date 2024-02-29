Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.
Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2023:
- Very strong full year results achieved following a year of good momentum for the Group
- Revenue of $8.2 billion, an increase of 2.8%
- Net income of $155.7 million, an increase of 39.3%, and Diluted EPS of $1.30
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $385.1 million, an increase of $24.7 million, or 6.9%
- Adjusted Net Income of $118.1 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.24
- Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations of $220.6 million
- Net Debt of $818.3 million, a reduction of $204.2 million
Financial Highlights Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue
2,072
2,043
8,245
8,024
Income from Continuing Operations2
23.1
21.7
177.5
168.2
Net Income
28.9
13.4
155.7
111.8
Net Income attributable to Dole plc
22.3
6.8
124.1
86.5
Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
0.17
0.16
1.53
1.51
Diluted EPS
0.23
0.07
1.30
0.91
Adjusted EBITDA1
76.9
77.5
385.1
360.4
Adjusted Net Income1
14.8
17.3
118.1
136.4
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
0.16
0.18
1.24
1.44
1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures.
2 Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are presented separately in our consolidated statements of cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis.
Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said:
"2023 was a year of positive development for the Group. We are very pleased with our strong full year results, delivering Adjusted EBITDA growth of 6.9% and reducing our net debt by over $200 million.
Earlier this week, we announced an agreement to sell our 65% equity stake in Progressive Produce to Arable Capital Partners. The proceeds from this sale will be used to further strengthen our financial position and increase our focus on our core activities.
We believe our business is well positioned to deliver another good result in 2024, and at this early stage of the year, our target is to deliver full year Adjusted EBITDA in line with 2023 on a like-for-like basis.
Our results in 2023 would not be possible without the efforts of our people, and we extend thanks to everyone for their continued dedication and contributions during this past year."
Group Results Fourth Quarter
Revenue increased 1.5%, or $29.7 million, primarily due to a positive impact from foreign currency translation of $33.4 million, a net positive impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $12.2 million and an increase in revenue in the Diversified EMEA segment on a like-for-like basis3. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and acquisitions and divestitures, on a like-for-like basis, Group revenue decreased 0.8%, or $15.9 million, driven partially by lower revenue in the Diversified Americas segment.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 0.8%, or $0.7 million, primarily driven by a decrease for the Fresh Fruit segment against a very strong prior year comparative, partially offset by a strong performance in the Diversified EMEA segment. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.0%, or $1.5 million.
Adjusted Net Income decreased $2.4 million, predominantly due to the decreases in Adjusted EBITDA and higher interest expense. Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.16 compared to $0.18 in the prior year.
Group Results Full Year
Revenue increased 2.8%, or $220.9 million, and, on a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 2.0%, or $158.3 million. The increase was driven by increases in the Diversified EMEA and Fresh Fruit segments primarily as a result of inflation-justified price increases, a positive impact from foreign currency translation of $26.7 million and a net positive impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $35.8 million. These positive impacts were partially offset by lower revenue in the Diversified Americas segment.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.9%, or $24.7 million, primarily due to stronger performance in the Diversified EMEA and Fresh Fruit segments, partially offset by a lower result in the Diversified Americas segment due to seasonal timing differences in the Chilean cherry season. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.9%, or $21.2 million.
Adjusted Net Income decreased by $18.3 million, predominantly due to higher interest expense and tax expense, partially offset by the increases in Adjusted EBITDA as noted above and lower depreciation expense. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $1.24 compared to $1.44 in the prior year.
3 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.
Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Fresh Fruit
748,703
28,792
740,167
39,460
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
862,865
32,638
751,594
22,656
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
489,761
15,427
573,936
15,396
Intersegment
(29,074
(23,129
Total
2,072,255
76,857
2,042,568
77,512
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Fresh Fruit
3,135,866
208,930
3,047,149
205,547
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
3,432,945
133,570
3,152,561
111,053
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
1,800,168
42,618
1,965,667
43,796
Intersegment
(123,711
(140,974
Total
8,245,268
385,118
8,024,403
360,396
Fourth Quarter Commentary
Fresh Fruit
Revenue increased 1.2%, or $8.5 million, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher worldwide volumes of bananas sold, an increase in banana pricing in Europe and an increase in worldwide pricing of pineapples. These increases were offset in part by lower banana prices in North America and less worldwide volumes of pineapples sold.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 27.0%, or $10.7 million. The decrease was primarily due to higher fruit sourcing costs in bananas, as well as weaker performance in our commercial cargo business and other diversified products.
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
Revenue increased 14.8%, or $111.3 million, primarily driven by inflation-justified price increases across the segment, a positive impact from foreign currency translation of $33.4 million due to the strengthening of the Euro and British pound sterling against the U.S. Dollar and a net positive impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $12.2 million. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 8.7%, or $65.7 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 44.1%, or $10.0 million. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was as a result of strong performance across the segment, particularly within the Dutch, Swedish and South African businesses, as well as a net favorable impact from acquisition and divestitures of $0.4 million and a positive impact from foreign currency translation of $1.1 million. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.4%, or $8.5 million.
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
Revenue decreased 14.7%, or $84.2 million, primarily due to lower volumes of cherries due to seasonal timing differences, as well as continued challenging performance for the berry category in North America, partially offset by inflation-justified price increases and continued strong performance for potatoes and onions in North America.
Adjusted EBITDA increased marginally by 0.2%, driven primarily by significant recoveries in profitability for apples and, to a lesser extent, kiwis, after a challenging 2022, mostly offset by the impact of seasonal timing differences in the Chilean cherry season, as well as by a challenging performance for the berry category in North America.
Full Year Commentary
Fresh Fruit
Revenue increased 2.9%, or $88.7 million, predominantly driven by higher worldwide pricing of bananas and pineapples and an increase in worldwide volumes of bananas sold, partially offset by lower worldwide volumes of pineapples sold.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.6%, or $3.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by strong revenue performance, partially offset by higher fruit sourcing costs, an increase in materials and handling costs and lower profit from the commercial cargo business.
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
Revenue increased 8.9%, or $280.4 million, primarily driven by inflation-justified price increases across the segment, a net positive impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $35.8 million and a positive impact from foreign currency translation of $33.2 million, as a result of the strengthening of the Euro and British pound sterling against the U.S. Dollar, partly offset by the weakening of the Swedish krona against the U.S. Dollar. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 6.7%, or $211.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.3%, or $22.5 million. The increase was primarily due to strong performance across the segment, particularly within the Spanish, Dutch, Czech and South African businesses, as well as a net favorable impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $1.8 million. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and acquisition and divestitures, Adjusted EBITDA was 17.4%, or $19.3 million, ahead of the prior year.
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
Revenue decreased 8.4%, or $165.5 million, primarily due to lower volumes of most commodities sold, particularly in cherries, as well as in berries, grapes and apples, partially offset by inflation-justified price increases, a strong recovery in pricing of grapes and apples after a challenging 2022 and continued strong performance for potatoes and onions in North America.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.7%, or $1.2 million, primarily due to a weak performance for the North American berry business and lower profits in the Chilean cherry business due to seasonal timing differences, partially offset by strong recovery in Chilean apples and grapes after challenging seasons in 2022 and by strong trading activity for most other products that we market in North America, particularly for potatoes and onions.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $78.0 million and included investments in farm renovations and ongoing investments in IT, logistics and efficiency projects in our warehouses and processing facilities. This amount only includes capital expenditures from continuing operations and also excludes non-cash finance lease additions of $8.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Sales of Assets
Sales of assets for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $83.6 million, compared to $36.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. These sales resulted in a gain on asset sales of $54.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $11.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was driven by $44.0 million of cash proceeds received from the sale of idle land in Hawaii during the third quarter of 2023, as well as $14.0 million of cash proceeds received from the sale of a cooler in California during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt
Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations was $220.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations benefited from strong Adjusted EBITDA performance and good working capital management across the Group over the course of the year. In particular, in the fourth quarter, we benefited from a strong seasonal working capital inflow. At the end of the year, Net Debt was $0.8 billion, a reduction from $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2022.
Progressive Produce Transaction
On February 27, 2024, we entered into a stock purchase agreement with PTF Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Pacific Trellis Fruit, LLC, to sell our 65% equity stake in Progressive Produce LLC for gross cash consideration of $120.2 million. PTF Holdings, LLC is a portfolio company of Arable Capital Partners, LLC. This transaction is expected to close in March 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024 (forward-looking statement)
We are pleased with the Group's exceptional performance in 2023, delivering $385.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. The result gives the Group a strong starting point from which to build further momentum in the 2024 financial year.
As we move through 2024, the operating environment continues to present new challenges as well as opportunities. On the macro-economic side, we have been pleased that inflation has continued to moderate across our key operating regions. We are also pleased by the relative stability being seen in some key foreign exchange rates, energy prices and, more recently, in interest rates.
While forecasting in this environment remains complex, overall, we believe our business is well positioned to deliver another good result in 2024. Given our strong 2023 overperformance, our target at this early stage of the year is to deliver full year Adjusted EBITDA in line with 2023 on a like-for-like basis.
For fiscal year 2024, we are guiding capital expenditure from continuing operations to be in the range of $110 $120 million.
Dividend
On February 28, 2024, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.08 per share, payable on April 4, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 21, 2024. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on January 4, 2024 for the third quarter of 2023.
About Dole plc
A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.
Forward-looking information
Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.
Appendix
Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues, net
2,072,255
2,042,568
8,245,268
8,024,403
Cost of sales
(1,920,077
(1,891,456
(7,551,098
(7,424,525
Gross profit
152,178
151,112
694,170
599,878
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses
(119,334
(112,934
(473,903
(436,192
Gain on disposal of businesses
(50
192
Impairment and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment
(2,217
(397
(2,217
(397
Gain on asset sales
10,666
2,596
54,108
11,784
Operating income
41,293
40,327
272,158
175,265
Other (expense) income, net
(2,922
(9,165
4,799
10,600
Interest income
2,823
1,986
10,083
6,407
Interest expense
(18,754
(18,245
(81,113
(56,371
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings
22,440
14,903
205,927
135,901
Income tax (expense) benefit
(2,987
4,106
(43,591
25,603
Equity method earnings
3,683
2,698
15,191
6,726
Income from continuing operations
23,136
21,707
177,527
168,230
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
5,798
(8,318
(21,818
(56,447
Net income
28,934
13,389
155,709
111,783
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6,597
(6,608
(31,646
(25,287
Net income attributable to Dole plc
22,337
6,781
124,063
86,496
Income (loss) per share basic:
Continuing operations
0.18
0.16
1.54
1.51
Discontinued operations
0.06
(0.09
(0.23
(0.60
Net income per share attributable to Dole plc basic
0.24
0.07
1.31
0.91
Income (loss) per share diluted:
Continuing operations
0.17
0.16
1.53
1.51
Discontinued operations
0.06
(0.09
(0.23
(0.60
Net income per share attributable to Dole plc diluted
0.23
0.07
1.30
0.91
Weighted-average shares:
Basic
94,929
94,899
94,917
94,886
Diluted
95,187
94,928
95,118
94,914
Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
275,580
228,840
Short-term investments
5,899
5,367
Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $18,360 and $18,001, respectively
538,177
610,384
Grower advance receivables, net of allowances of $19,839 and $15,817, respectively
109,958
106,864
Other receivables, net of allowances of $13,227 and $14,538, respectively
117,069
132,947
Inventories, net of allowances of $4,792 and $4,186, respectively
378,592
394,150
Prepaid expenses
61,724
48,995
Other current assets
17,401
15,034
Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale
414,457
62,252
Other assets held-for-sale
1,832
645
Total current assets
1,920,689
1,605,478
Long-term investments
15,970
16,498
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
131,704
124,234
Actively marketed property
13,781
31,007
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $444,775 and $375,721, respectively
1,102,234
1,116,124
Operating lease right-of-use assets
340,458
293,658
Goodwill
513,312
497,453
DOLE brand
306,280
306,280
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $134,420 and $120,315, respectively
41,232
50,990
Fresh Vegetables non-current assets held for sale
343,828
Other assets
109,048
142,180
Deferred tax assets, net
66,485
64,112
Total assets
4,561,193
4,591,842
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
670,904
640,620
Income taxes payable
22,917
11,558
Accrued liabilities
357,427
381,688
Bank overdrafts
11,488
8,623
Current portion of long-term debt, net
222,940
97,435
Current maturities of operating leases
63,653
57,372
Payroll and other tax
27,791
27,187
Contingent consideration
1,788
1,791
Pension and postretirement benefits
16,570
17,287
Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale
291,342
199,255
Dividends payable and other current liabilities
29,892
17,698
Total current liabilities
1,716,712
1,460,514
Long-term debt, net
845,013
1,127,321
Operating leases, less current maturities
287,991
246,723
Deferred tax liabilities, net
92,653
118,403
Income taxes payable, less current portion
16,664
30,458
Contingent consideration, less current portion
7,327
5,022
Pension and postretirement benefits, less current portion
121,689
124,646
Fresh Vegetables non-current liabilities held for sale
116,380
Other long-term liabilities
52,295
43,390
Total liabilities
3,140,344
3,272,857
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
34,185
32,311
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized and 94,929 and 94,899 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
949
949
Additional paid-in capital
796,800
795,063
Retained earnings
562,562
469,249
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(110,791
(104,133
Total equity attributable to Dole plc
1,249,520
1,161,128
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
137,144
125,546
Total equity
1,386,664
1,286,674
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
4,561,193
4,591,842
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Operating Activities
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Net income
155,709
111,783
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
21,818
56,447
Income from continuing operations
177,527
168,230
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
104,168
109,596
Incremental charges on purchase accounting valuation of biological assets and inventory
41,145
Net gain on sale of assets
(54,108
(11,784
Stock-based compensation expense
6,045
4,500
Equity method earnings
(15,191
(6,726
Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs
6,390
6,213
Deferred tax benefit
(12,600
(31,061
Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense
7,735
3,151
Dividends received from equity method investees
9,388
9,817
Other
4,268
7,164
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net of allowances
58,794
55,150
Inventories
20,688
(31,685
Prepaids, other current assets and other assets
(27,521
(11,073
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities
13,022
10,975
Net cash provided by operating activities continuing operations
298,605
323,612
Investing Activities
Sales of assets
83,557
36,676
Capital expenditures
(78,041
(85,564
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1,263
(4,886
Insurance proceeds
1,054
2,278
Purchases of investments
(1,153
(458
Net sales (purchases) of investments in unconsolidated affiliates
1,013
(3,029
Other
57
912
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities continuing operations
5,224
(54,071
Financing Activities
Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts
1,407,970
1,293,280
Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts
(1,576,067
(1,411,467
Payment of debt issuance costs
(44
(304
Dividends paid to shareholders
(30,373
(30,364
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(28,522
(21,632
Other noncontrolling interest activity, net
(1,300
Payments of contingent consideration
(1,662
(2,909
Net cash used in financing activities continuing operations
(229,998
(173,396
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
5,448
(20,712
Net cash used in operating activities discontinued operations
(22,622
(84,720
Net cash used in investing activities discontinued operations
(8,492
(12,434
Cash used in discontinued operations, net
(31,114
(97,154
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
48,165
(21,721
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period, including discontinued operations
228,840
250,561
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period, including discontinued operations
277,005
228,840
Supplemental cash flow information:
Income tax payments, net of refunds
(63,969
(50,469
Interest payments on borrowings
(82,367
(53,404
Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:
Accrued property, plant and equipment
(1,465
(488
Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Net income (Reported GAAP)
28,934
13,389
155,709
111,783
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(5,798
8,318
21,818
56,447
Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP)
23,136
21,707
177,527
168,230
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,987
(4,106
43,591
(25,603
Interest expense
18,754
18,245
81,113
56,371
Mark to market losses
5,450
8,868
2,524
3,049
Gain on asset sales
(9,139
(1,970
(52,495
(10,316
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole
681
41,145
Cyber-related incident
5,321
Other items4,5
1,833
1,053
2,918
(231
Adjustments from equity method investments
4,309
2,614
10,714
7,540
Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP)
47,330
47,092
271,213
240,185
Depreciation
24,788
25,159
93,970
98,703
Amortization of intangible assets
2,472
2,645
10,198
10,893
Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments
2,267
2,616
9,737
10,615
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
76,857
77,512
385,118
360,396
4 For the three months ended December 31, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $1.9 million asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds and $0.2 million of impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, partially offset by other immaterial items. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $0.5 million of net losses on equity method disposals, $0.4 million of impairment charges on property, plant and equipment and other immaterial items.
5 For the year ended December 31, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $3.0 million of asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, $0.2 million of impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, partially offset by other immaterial items. For the year ended December 31, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $0.9 million of net legal and restructuring adjustments and $0.5 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset write-downs, partially offset by $0.5 million of net losses on equity method acquisitions and disposals, $0.4 million of impairment charges on property, plant and equipment and other immaterial items.
Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP)
22,337
6,781
124,063
86,496
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(5,798
8,318
21,818
56,447
Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc
16,539
15,099
145,881
142,943
Amortization of intangible assets
2,472
2,645
10,198
10,893
Mark to market losses
5,450
8,868
2,524
3,049
Gain on asset sales
(9,139
(1,970
(52,495
(10,316
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole
681
41,145
Cyber-related incident
5,321
Other items6,7
1,833
1,053
2,918
(231
Adjustments from equity method investments
604
662
1,956
2,580
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(1,709
(8,876
5,243
(50,504
NCI impact on items above
(1,220
(898
(3,494
(3,187
Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP)
14,830
17,264
118,052
136,372
Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP)
0.16
0.18
1.24
1.44
Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP)
0.16
0.18
1.24
1.44
Weighted average shares outstanding basic
94,929
94,899
94,917
94,886
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,187
94,928
95,118
94,914
6 For the three months ended December 31, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $1.9 million asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds and $0.2 million of impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, partially offset by other immaterial items. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $0.5 million of net losses on equity method disposals, $0.4 million of impairment charges on property, plant and equipment and other immaterial items.
7 For the year ended December 31, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $3.0 million of asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, $0.2 million of impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, partially offset by other immaterial items. For the year ended December 31, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $0.9 million of net legal and restructuring adjustments and $0.5 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset write-downs, partially offset by $0.5 million of net losses on equity method acquisitions and disposals, $0.4 million of impairment charges on property, plant and equipment and other immaterial items.
Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross
Selling, marketing, general and administration expenses
Other
Operating
Reported (GAAP)
2,072,255
(1,920,077
152,178
7.3 %
(119,334
8,449
41,293
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
2,472
2,472
Mark to market losses
(189
(189
(189
Gain on asset sales
(9,139
(9,139
Cyber-related incident
Other items
2,120
2,120
(34
2,086
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
2,072,255
(1,918,146
154,109
7.4 %
(116,896
(690
36,523
8 Other operating charges for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is primarily comprised of a $10.7 million gain on asset sales, partially offset by $2.2 million of impairment charges and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment, as reported in the consolidated statements of operations.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross
Selling, marketing, general and administration expenses
Other operating charges9
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
2,042,568
(1,891,456
151,112
7.4 %
(112,934
2,149
40,327
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
2,645
2,645
Mark to market losses
476
476
476
Gain on asset sales
(1,970
(1,970
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole
681
681
681
Other items
(452
(452
961
509
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
2,042,568
(1,890,751
151,817
7.4 %
(110,289
1,140
42,668
9 Other operating charges for the three months ended December 31, 2022 is primarily comprised of a $2.6 million gain on asset sales, partially offset by $0.4 million of impairment charges and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment, as reported in the consolidated statements of operations.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Other (expense) income, net
Interest income
Interest expense
Income tax (expense)
Equity earnings
Income from continuing operations
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Reported (GAAP)
(2,922
2,823
(18,754
(2,987
3,683
23,136
5,798
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(5,798
Amortization of intangible assets
2,472
Mark to market losses
5,639
5,450
Gain on asset sales
(9,139
Cyber-related incident
Other items
(253
1,833
Adjustments from equity method investments
604
604
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(1,610
(99
(1,709
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
2,464
2,823
(18,754
(4,597
4,188
22,647
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Other expense, net
Interest income
Interest expense
Income tax benefit (expense)
Equity earnings
Income from continuing operations
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Reported (GAAP)
(9,165
1,986
(18,245
4,106
2,698
21,707
(8,318
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
8,318
Amortization of intangible assets
2,645
Mark to market losses
8,392
8,868
Gain on asset sales
(1,970
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole
681
Other items
544
1,053
Adjustments from equity method investments
662
662
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(8,777
(99
(8,876
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
(773
1,986
(18,245
(4,671
3,805
24,770
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Net income
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to Dole plc
Diluted net income per share
Reported (GAAP)
28,934
(6,597
22,337
0.23
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(5,798
(5,798
Amortization of intangible assets
2,472
2,472
Mark to market losses
5,450
5,450
Gain on asset sales
(9,139
(9,139
Cyber-related incident
Other items
1,833
1,833
Adjustments from equity method investments
604
604
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(1,709
(1,709
NCI impact on items above
(1,220
(1,220
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
22,647
(7,817
14,830
0.16
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,187
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Net income
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to Dole plc
Diluted net income per share
Reported (GAAP)
13,389
(6,608
6,781
0.07
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
8,318
8,318
Amortization of intangible assets
2,645
2,645
Mark to market losses
8,868
8,868
Gain on asset sales
(1,970
(1,970
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole
681
681
Other items
1,053
1,053
Adjustments from equity method investments
662
662
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(8,876
(8,876
NCI impact on items above
(898
(898
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
24,770
(7,506
17,264
0.18
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
94,928
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross Margin %
Selling, marketing, general and administration expenses
Other operating charges10
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
8,245,268
(7,551,098
694,170
8.4 %
(473,903
51,891
272,158
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
10,198
10,198
Mark to market losses
(2,638
(2,638
(2,638
Gain on asset sales
(52,495
(52,495
Cyber-related incident
5,321
5,321
Other items
3,205
3,205
(34
3,171
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
8,245,268
(7,550,531
694,737
8.4 %
(458,418
(604
235,715
10 Other operating charges for the year ended December 31, 2023 is primarily comprised of a $54.1 million gain on asset sales, partially offset by $2.2 million of impairment charges and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment, as reported in the consolidated statements of operations.
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross Margin %
Selling, marketing, general and administration expenses
Other operating charges11
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
8,024,403
(7,424,525
599,878
7.5 %
(436,192
11,579
175,265
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
10,893
10,893
Mark to market losses
2,848
2,848
2,848
Gain on asset sales
(10,316
(10,316
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole
41,145
41,145
41,145
Other items
(452
(452
(910
587
(775
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
8,024,403
(7,380,984
643,419
8.0 %
(426,209
1,850
219,060
11 Other operating charges for the year ended December 31, 2022 is primarily comprised of a $11.8 million gain on asset sales, partially offset by $0.4 million of impairment charges and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment, as reported in the consolidated statements of operations.
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Other income, net
Interest income
Interest expense
Income tax (expense)
Equity earnings
Income from continuing operations
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Reported (GAAP)
4,799
10,083
(81,113
(43,591
15,191
177,527
(21,818
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
21,818
Amortization of intangible assets
10,198
Mark to market losses
5,162
2,524
Gain on asset sales
(52,495
Cyber-related incident
5,321
Other items
(253
2,918
Adjustments from equity method investments
1,956
1,956
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
5,643
(400
5,243
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
9,708
10,083
(81,113
(37,948
16,747
153,192
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Other income, net
Interest income
Interest expense
Income tax expense
Equity earnings
Income from continuing operations
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Reported (GAAP)
10,600
6,407
(56,371
25,603
6,726
168,230
(56,447
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
56,447
Amortization of intangible assets
10,893
Mark to market losses
201
3,049
Gain on asset sales
(10,316
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole
41,145
Other items
544
(231
Adjustments from equity method investments
2,580
2,580
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(50,097
(407
(50,504
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
10,801
6,407
(56,371
(24,494
9,443
164,846
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Net income
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to Dole plc
Diluted net income per share
Reported (GAAP)
155,709
(31,646
124,063
1.30
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
21,818
21,818
Amortization of intangible assets
10,198
10,198
Mark to market losses
2,524
2,524
Gain on asset sales
(52,495
(52,495
Cyber-related incident
5,321
5,321
Other items
2,918
2,918
Adjustments from equity method investments
1,956
1,956
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
5,243
5,243
NCI impact on items above
(3,494
(3,494
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
153,192
(35,140
118,052
1.24
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,118
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Net income
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to Dole plc
Diluted net income per share
Reported (GAAP)
111,783
(25,287
86,496
0.91
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
56,447
56,447
Amortization of intangible assets
10,893
10,893
Mark to market losses
3,049
3,049
Gain on asset sales
(10,316
(10,316
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole
41,145
41,145
Other items
(231
(231
Adjustments from equity method investments
2,580
2,580
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(50,504
(50,504
NCI impact on items above
(3,187
(3,187
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
164,846
(28,474
136,372
1.44
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
94,914
Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited
Revenue for the Three Months Ended
December 31,
Impact of
Impact of
Like-for-like
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
740,167
8,536
748,703
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
751,594
33,388
12,170
65,713
862,865
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
573,936
55
(84,230
489,761
Intersegment
(23,129
(5,945
(29,074
Total
2,042,568
33,443
12,170
(15,926
2,072,255
Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended
December 31,
Impact of
Impact of
Like-for-like
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
39,460
(82
(10,586
28,792
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
22,656
1,132
376
8,474
32,638
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
15,396
(15
(529
575
15,427
Total
77,512
1,035
(153
(1,537
76,857
Revenue for the Year Ended
December 31,
Impact of
Impact of
Like-for-like
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
3,047,149
88,717
3,135,866
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
3,152,561
33,200
35,812
211,372
3,432,945
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
1,965,667
(6,469
(159,030
1,800,168
Intersegment
(140,974
17,263
(123,711
Total
8,024,403
26,731
35,812
158,322
8,245,268
Adjusted EBITDA for the Year Ended
December 31,
Impact of
Impact of
Like-for-like
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
205,547
(412
3,795
208,930
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
111,053
1,345
1,834
19,338
133,570
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
43,796
(260
969
(1,887
42,618
Total
360,396
673
2,803
21,246
385,118
Net Debt Reconciliation Unaudited
Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of December 31, 2023 is presented below. Net Debt as of December 31, 2023 was $0.8 billion.
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP)
275,580
228,840
Debt (Reported GAAP):
Long-term debt, net
(845,013
(1,127,321
Current maturities
(222,940
(97,435
Bank overdrafts
(11,488
(8,623
Total debt, net
(1,079,441
(1,233,379
Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP)
(14,395
(17,874
Total gross debt
(1,093,836
(1,251,253
Net Debt (Non-GAAP)
(818,256
(1,022,413
Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations Reconciliation Unaudited
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities continuing operations (Reported GAAP)
298,605
323,612
Less: Capital expenditures (Reported GAAP)12
(78,041
(85,564
Free cash flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)
220,564
238,048
12 Capital expenditures do not include amounts attributable to discontinued operations.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release, we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.
Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the loss or subtracting the income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (6) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding depreciation charges; (5) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (6) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (8) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.
Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; (5) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments; (6) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (7) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.
Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.
Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP unamortized debt discounts and debt issuance costs.
Free cash flow from continuing operations is calculated from GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for continuing operations less GAAP capital expenditures.
Like-for-like basis refers to the U.S. GAAP measure or non-GAAP financial measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.
Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'24 results without taking unreasonable efforts.
