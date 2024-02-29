HONG KONG, Feb 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 40th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and will run for five days, until Monday, 4 March. The 10th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show opened on Tuesday (27 February) at AsiaWorld-Expo and runs until Saturday, 2 March. The twin jewellery shows return in the Two Shows, Two Venues format for the first time since the pandemic, attracting over 4,000 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions, and over 100 buyer missions from 65 countries and regions.Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "This year is an important milestone for the twin jewellery shows. The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show is now in its 40th edition, and it's encouraging to see that the scale of the two shows has greatly exceeded last year's. The Gala Dinner held tonight will be themed Be Part of the Splendid Legacy and we hope to celebrate this milestone with international jewellery industry representatives and buyers, and we look forward to co-creating more remarkable legends together in the future."The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show features 18 geographic and industry pavilions supported by jewellery trade associations and organisations from all over the world, including the Japan Jewellery Association, Japan Pearl Exporters' Association and the Asia Pacific Creator Association. The Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers' Association and Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. also continue their partnership in organising the T-Gold+METS pavilion focusing on jewellery manufacturing machinery.The Show contains 18 zones, including the Hall of Extraordinary reserved for the most exquisite, valuable and unique jewellery masterpieces; the Hall of Fame dedicated to creations from world-renowned brands; Designer Galleria showcasing trendy designer pieces targeting a younger yet quality-conscious market; and World of Glamour featuring a stage where Hong Kong's jewellers can shine at their brightest. Some of the highlighted products are listed below:Jewellery industry celebrates 40th edition milestoneThe Jewellery Gala Dinner will be held this evening hosting international jewellery industry representatives and buyers, to celebrate the milestone of the 40th edition of the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show. A cocktail reception will be held before the dinner to provide an industry networking session with two jewellery parades, including a showcase of the winning pieces in Chuk Kam Jewellery Design Competition organised by The Jewellers' and Goldsmiths' Association of Hong Kong Limited, and an exhibitors' parade featuring a selection of diamonds, pearls and jewellery.Download HKTDC Marketplace App for pre-registration and authentication for fast accessTo facilitate buyers' admission, the HKTDC Marketplace App and official websites of the two shows launched an online self-authentication function. Buyers can download the HKTDC Marketplace App and register through the App by uploading their photos and valid documents for instant authentication to obtain a verified buyer e-badge for direct admission, which will greatly reduce queuing and waiting time on-site. 