NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Bill (KALD 24 0901) admitted to trading on March1, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kaldalón hf. 2 Org. no: 4906171320 3 LEI 254900A1SVOQEMA2WP49 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KALD 24 0901 5 ISIN code IS0000036119 6 CFI code DYZUXR 7 FISN númer KALDALON/MMKT 20240901 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 1.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously - issued 11 Amount issued at this time 1.000.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Single payment without interest 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date March 1, 2024 19 First ordinary installment September 1, 2024 date 20 Total number of 1 installments 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date September 1, 2024 23 Interest rate % (bills) 24 Floating interest rate, if Annað applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium % 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 34 Total number of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating N/A agency, date) ------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Bills were sold on 10,45% p.a. or 64 pts premium on 6M REIBOR. Further information on the bills, please see the company's base prospectus and the final terms on the following website: https://kaldalon.is/fjarfestar/ Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for February 27, 2024 Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of February 28, 2024 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to March 1, 2024 trading 55 Order book ID KALD_24_0901 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond