Canada Nickel confirms a new discovery at Mann Central and successfully completes initial drilling at Mann Northwest, Osisko Development reports the remaining drill and underground chip sample results from new development areas under the 2023 exploration program at the Trixie Test Mine, Queen's Road Capital announced that it has completed the entire QRC shares held in Wyloo Metals through a re-placement to a group of non-Canadian investors and Victoria Gold intends to buy back its own shares. Company overview: Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. - https://queensrdcapital.com/ ISIN: KYG7315B1032 , WKN: A2PZYY , FRA: 47U.F , TSX: QRC.TO Osisko Development Corp. - https://osiskodev.com/ ISIN: CA68828E8099 , WKN: A3DK8G , FRA: 3OZ0.F , TSXV: ODV.V Canada Nickel Company Inc. - https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 Victoria Gold Corp. - https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022