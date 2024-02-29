GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Celebrates Multiple World-Building Activations During the 2024 First Quarter

Highly Successful Activations Drive Consumer Engagement With Brands With Over 4 Million Gameplays Over the Past Two Months

Immersive Entertainment Market Expected To Reach $426.77 Billion by 2030 According to Grand View Research

World Building Represents One of the Fastest Growing Trends in the Global Gaming Market, Supporting a Strong and Rapidly Growing Pipeline

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), is excited to announce multiple world-building activations during the 2024 first quarter. Quarter-to-date, GameSquare, and its Moonlight Studios world building division, have created unique and innovative experiences for global leading brands including one of the fastest growing sports drinks, one of the largest payment technology companies, and one of the world's largest QSR chains.

"We are proud to announce several highly successful, six-figure world-building campaigns that have driven engagement for our brand partners. Creating unique and innovative experiences for brands by building custom worlds inside metaverse-style games like Fortnite, Roblox and Grand Theft Auto is a powerful tool to drive awareness, while also making it fun and authentic for gamers. With a team of professional gamers-turned-developers, GameSquare has the capabilities and experience to infuse a creative, hands-on approach into every campaign, which is why more and more global brands are turning to GameSquare to support their virtual, world-building efforts," says GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna.

According to GameSquare's wholly owned analytics and business intelligence platform Stream Hatchet, UEFN and creative world-building are rapidly becoming the modern billboard or TV commercial to connect brands with more viewers and creators. The possibilities for creativity and innovation are endless and virtual world experiences can engage younger Gen Z audiences and brands that are eager to connect with youth audiences.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences. GameSquare's end-to-end platform includes GCN, a digital media company focused on gaming and esports audiences, Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency, Code Red Esports Ltd., a UK based esports talent agency, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization, Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio, Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business, Frankly Media, a provider of programmatic advertising and media distribution applications, Stream Hatchet, a provider of live streaming analytics services, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. For more information visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

