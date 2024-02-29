RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries Announces Promotion of Ray Bibisi to President

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced the promotion of Ray Bibisi to President, adding to his current role of Chief Operating Officer, effective today.

As President, Ray Bibisi will lead RFI's sales, product management, and engineering teams across all business units. This strategic move aims to seamlessly integrate these functions creating a more cohesive and efficient organizational structure to pursue significant market opportunities.

Prior to joining RF Industries, Ray spent the past 30+ years at Radio Frequency Systems (RFS) holding concurrent roles of VP of Sales and General Manager of North America and was a member of the Global Governing Executive Committee.

"Since his arrival four years ago, Ray has been an integral part of RFI's transformation to a next-generation communication solutions provider. Ray drove key operational initiatives including major facility relocations and supply chain enhancements, which led to significant expense reductions. I'm confident he will make significant contributions to shaping our business strategy, go-to-market, and operations as we grow," said Robert Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of RF Industries.

Bibisi added, "I am very honored to be named President of RF Industries. We have a great team that has worked incredibly hard to consolidate and streamline our operations and I am confident that our next step to closely align our business functions will be equally successful. It's an exciting time for our company. RFI is well positioned to realize the opportunities we see ahead as a leading provider of next-generation communication solutions."

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

