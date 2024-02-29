Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FirstFarms A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The share capital of FirstFarms A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 4 March 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060056166 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: FirstFarms ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 9,946,311 shares (DKK 99,463,110) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,200,000 shares (DKK 12,000,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 11,146,311 shares (DKK 111,463,110) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 81 ---------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FFARMS ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37192 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66