InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FirstFarms A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The share capital of FirstFarms A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 4 March 2024
in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060056166            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         FirstFarms             
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 9,946,311 shares (DKK 99,463,110) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,200,000 shares (DKK 12,000,000) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  11,146,311 shares (DKK 111,463,110)
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 81               
----------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      FFARMS               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     37192               
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
