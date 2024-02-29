Anzeige
CAVERION OYJ
WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Stuttgart
29.02.24
08:07 Uhr
8,640 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6508,73014:46
29.02.2024
Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2023 is published

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 29 February 2024 at 14:00 EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2023 has been published today. The Annual Review includes the Board of Directors' Report including Disclosure regarding non-financial information, the consolidated financial statements (IFRS), the parent company financial statements (FAS) and the Auditors' report.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and the notes to the consolidated financial statements with XBRL block tags. The auditing firm Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Caverion's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

In addition, Caverion has published its Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Sustainability Report for 2023.

The Annual Review, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Sustainability Report are attached to this release as PDF files and the Annual Review containing the official Financial Statements also as an XHTML file. All documents are also shortly available at Caverion's website www.caverion.com.

Caverion does not publish the reports in printed format.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 562 6552, noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3937370/2638791.pdf

Annual Review 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3937370/2638792.zip

7437007ECQWVPCJIS695-2023-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3937370/a30b59832fc1c846.pdf

Remuneration Report 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3937370/815cb8453b5583e7.pdf

Sustainability Report 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3937370/b71a00f36f914e7c.pdf

Corporate Governance Statement 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-corporations-annual-review-2023-is-published-302075726.html

