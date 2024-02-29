Aiosyn, a pioneering medical software company specializing in AI-powered pathology solutions for cancer and kidney disease, announced the introduction of its NephroPath platform. By partnering with Aiosyn, CROs, biopharma, and researchers can accelerate the development of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) therapies using new and quantitative insights offered through Nephropath's Kidney Image Analysis Services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228760007/en/

Figure 1. Illustration of the NephroPath platform's capabilities in performing automated quantification and multi-class prediction on an entire rat kidney cortex. Notable classes: normal tubuli (orange), atrophic/dilated tubuli (green/red), glomeruli (pink), abnormal/sclerotic glomeruli (dark blue), arteries (light blue), interstitium (not colored). (Photo: Business Wire)

The NephroPath platform provides computational pathology algorithms for a detailed evaluation of histological biomarkers in kidney biopsies, including segmentation of main tissue classes, quantification of interstitial fibrosis, precise localization and quantification of glomeruli, and more. These AI-powered analyses effectively overcome the constraints of current semi-quantitative scoring systems, which are often based on subregions of the kidney and are subject to observer variability.

NephroPath's AI-based quantification provides reproducible, consistent, fast, and more detailed scoring of renal pathology (imaging) biomarkers in preclinical and clinical specimens* compared to human reading. This can accelerate preclinical and clinical development projects. The algorithms will also be instrumental in new CKD biomarker discovery projects.

Through Nephropath's Kidney Image Analysis Services, Aiosyn offers whole kidney quantification and custom kidney analyses. Aiosyn's data-rich analysis derived from slide data provides per-slide tissue quantifications and detailed dataset characterization. Findings are delivered in a comprehensive image analysis report, including biomarker scores and visual results.

"Using Aiosyn's NephroPath platform we provide researchers with a new and powerful technique to complement the CKD drug development toolbox," said Patrick de Boer, CEO of Aiosyn.

CKD is forecasted to grow to the fifth predominant cause of mortality by 2040 (1), and with over 90+ new CKD therapies in development, there is a need for advanced tools that can accelerate drug development and enhance diagnostic accuracy.

In a recent preclinical study, conducted in collaboration with a leading preclinical research organization (CRO), the NephroPath platform demonstrated its effectiveness in segmenting kidney tissue classes (Figure 1) and quantifying glomerulosclerosis and tubular damage on whole rat kidneys. A positive correlation was observed between the glomerulosclerosis and tubular scores and kidney damage across all groups (the study abstract will be presented at the upcoming CKD Summit in Boston from March 19-21).

To learn more about the NephroPath platform and to explore potential collaboration, request a demo with our team.

About Aiosyn

Aiosyn is a Dutch company that develops precision pathology software for cancer and kidney disease. Aiosyn's solutions are integrated into standard pathology workflows. The Aiosyn team has been built upon more than 20 years of research experience in the field of pathology and is rooted in the pathology practice.

*For scientific validity only. The NephroPath platform is for Research Use Only and should not be used for diagnostic procedures.

Sources

Foreman, K. J., Marquez, N., Dolgert, A., Fukutaki, K., Fullman, N., McGaughey, M., & Murray, C. J. (2018). Forecasting life expectancy, years of life lost, and all-cause and cause-specific mortality for 250 causes of death: reference and alternative scenarios for 2016-40 for 195 countries and territories. The Lancet, 392(10159), 2052-2090.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228760007/en/

Contacts:

Anna Correas, Marketing Communications Specialist at Aiosyn

anna.correas@aiosyn.com