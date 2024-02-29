South Mill Champs and Grupo APAL Form Strategic Joint Venture to Expand Mushroom Production in Mexico

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Mill Champs, a leading North American grower and supplier of fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom foods, announced that it has entered into a cross-border partnership with Grupo APAL to form a 50/50 Mexican joint venture, Royal Champs S. de R.L. de C.V.

Royal Champs will build and operate composting and mushroom growing operations in multiple sites in Mexico primarily for import and inclusion in South Mill Champs' extensive supply chain in the United States and Canada.

Mike Pia Jr., Vice President of Business Growth at South Mill Champs commented, "This expansion reflects a strategic step forward in our commitment to delivering the freshest and highest quality mushrooms daily from coast to coast. The partnership with Grupo APAL will allow us to focus on our expansive expertise of mushroom production and supply chain management. The Mexican expansion, in combination with expansions in British Columbia and Pennsylvania in recent years, demonstrates our commitment to modernizing and leading innovation in the mushroom industry across North America."

Armando Paredes Arroyo, President of Grupo APAL added, "We are thrilled to partner with South Mill Champs to expand the mushroom production industry in Mexico. Our expertise in food production and logistics in Mexico combined with SMC's proven leadership in this industry will ensure the successful execution of this exciting project."

Grupo APAL is the private investment company of Mr. Paredes Arroyo, a dairy producer, supplier and shareholder of Alpura, a dairy products company based in Mexico City.

Royal Champs plans to break ground later this year on an innovative, Dutch-style, integrated mushroom facility encompassing phase 3 compost, mushroom growing farms, and packing operations on a 257-acre site near Queretaro, Mexico.

About South Mill Champs:

South Mill Champs is a leading vertically integrated grower and supplier of North American fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom foods. Headquartered in Kennett Square, Pa, and with growing and processing operations in British Columbia, Manitoba, Pennsylvania and Maryland, South Mill Champs is a leading innovative, customer-focused supplier in the industry. SMC offers mushrooms and other fresh food products, full-service logistics and cold storage, and has a reputation for superior quality and consistent supply. The company's network encompasses highly efficient cold chain distribution centers across the United States including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Kennett Square, New Orleans, Sacramento, and Winter Haven, Florida.

