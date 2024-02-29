Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AA69 | ISIN: CA4637731015 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
IRVING RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRVING RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.02.2024 | 13:38
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irving Resources Inc: Irving Engages in Discussions with JX Metals Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it is engaged in discussions with JX Metals Corporation ("JX Metals") concerning a potential transaction involving Irving's properties in Omu, Hokkaido, Japan. The discussions might or might not result in a binding agreement which would be subject to addressing certain third-party rights. Any binding agreement reached between the parties will be promptly announced.

About JX Metals Corporation:

JX Metals conducts global business operations in the area of nonferrous metals, focusing primarily on copper and rare metals. These operations cover the full range from resource development, and smelting and refining, to the development and manufacture of advanced materials essential to societies in which the IoT and AI are progressing. The JX Group's operations also encompass recycling from end-of-life electronic equipment and devices.

Additional information can be found on JX Metals' website: https://www.jx-nmm.com/english/

"We are delighted to engage in discussions with JX Metals about moving our Omu project forward," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving. "When we first acquired the Omu project in 2016, we did so based upon our business model of developing high-silica deposits suitable for use as smelter flux in the expansive Japanese base metal smelting industry. At Omu, we have identified several precious metal-bearing silica deposits including the large, shallow body of hot spring silica at Omu Sinter. We have also identified numerous precious metal-rich high-silica veins at Omui, Hokuryu and Omu Sinter. Our vision is to develop such deposits into a long-lived source of smelter flux, and JX Metals Corporation shares our goal. In addition, we believe that the revitalization of this industry is essential for reinvigorating economic development in rural areas of Japan."

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Tel: (604) 682-3234Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234Fax: (604) 971-0209
info@IRVresources.com

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.