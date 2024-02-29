Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC Pink: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a company focused on scientifically-proven EMF diffraction technology, today announced its regionally-exclusive distribution partnership with a Taiwan-based arms-length tech health & wellness firm, Pürland Co., Ltd. ("Pürland"). This distribution collaboration highlights ubiquity of demand for Aires' Lifetune EMF modulation technology and supports management's commitment to building Lifetune into a global brand.

Aires' current direct-to-consumer business ships products to over 60 countries every month. With the majority of Aires' current order volume largely coming from North America, Europe and the UK, this milestone partnership incrementally adds to and extends Aires' already broad reach. Gaining access to and developing traction within these Eastern markets can be challenging for companies based in the West. In the initial pilot campaign, Pürland, which is based in Taiwan, demonstrated incredible competency and proficiency reaching and converting consumers into the Aires brand. During the initial test campaign, Pürland offered Aires' products to a small selection of their customers. Pürland saw higher than anticipated customer interest and overwhelming demand, exceeding forecasts. As a result, Pürland placed its second order almost immediately and nearly doubled its trial volumes to meet the current demand.

Josh Bruni further elaborated on the partnership: "I want to say I am surprised to see so much success so quickly but it was clear from the first intro meeting with the Pürland team they had vision, the plan and the skills to deliver results. We learned firsthand when we opened our own fulfillment centers in Australia and Europe that this localized experience was the best way to serve those consumers. Having an experienced partner on the ground in Taiwan to navigate unique complexities of this region will allow us to unlock the massive revenue we had yet to tap into. Although I am never surprised by the success we find in all corners of the globe, the early success of this relationship serves as further affirmation for our team, partners and shareholders that EMF protection is truly a growing global opportunity."

Terms of this partnership include:

exclusive right to sell Lifetune brand products in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia;

exclusivity is conditional on achieving certain performance milestones, including minimum order quantity and minimum advertised price;

contract expires on December 31, 2025 with good-faith negotiations expected to commence in July 2025;

Pürland and the Company agree on marketing and sales strategy collaboration with the Company committing to a certain level of advertising spend within the region to maximize sales and ensure success of the partnership overall.

"Aires' products were received extremely well by our trial group of customers. We are huge believers in the technology but we were caught off guard by the overwhelming reception of a completely new product within still very young product segment. Aires' huge database of research was already impressive enough, but experiencing the tangible effects of the Lifetune products left no room for doubt in our minds. Even as we kick this off, a tidal wave of positive community response confirms we've found the right partner," shared Eric Canzano, Senior Marketing Manager with Pürland.

Vitali Savitsky, CFO, VP commented: "Having worked closely with Pürland, I'm extremely satisfied with the results and excited about the future. We've been able to set Pürland up for success by translating our know-how into their hands despite the sizeable cultural and language gap. I believe all this could become a proven template for our future distribution deals, aiding with global sales expansion."

About Pürland Co., Ltd.

Pürland is a new Taiwan-based brand with a focus on tech health & wellness. Drawing from a team with over 40 years of experience in natural, Eastern wellness techniques for the body and mind, the brand aspires to bring the best of wellness tech from around the world to its communities in East Asia.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed proprietary silicon-based resonator chip that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTC Pink under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Josh Bruni, CEO

Website: www.airestech.com

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (415) 707-0102

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: American Aires Inc.