INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces New Employee Benefit Program With BetterHelp to Support the Wellbeing of Staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced a new benefit for its employees with BetterHelp.com, a provider of professional, affordable, and personalized therapy in a convenient online format. Starting April 1, 2024, all Inspire employees will have access to convenient, and professional therapy online.

"As we continue to design benefits that matter most to our teams, we identified a need to offer quick access to mental wellness providers and resources versus traditional routes. We believe our collaboration with BetterHelp allows us to better address important challenges that veterinary professionals face and to ensure they have the appropriate tools and resources to help support mental health and wellbeing," states Lynley Kees, Vice President of Human Resources for IVP.

BetterHelp is the leading online therapy platform with over 32,000 therapists across the U.S., services in 50+ languages, and support in over 200 countries. Therapists associated with BetterHelp are licensed, trained, experienced, and accredited psychologists (PhD / PsyD), marriage and family therapists (LMFT), clinical social workers (LCSW / LMSW), or licensed professional counselors (LPC). Employees will be able to engage with a therapist that is specifically assigned to them based on individual needs, preferences, and location. BetterHelp offers a streamlined process whereby an individual can get matched in as little as 48 hours of completing the needs assessment. Employees can communicate with a therapist via phone, video and live chat, in addition to messaging their therapist whenever they like.

Commenting on the new relationship, President and CEO Kimball Carr states, "Since the founding of Inspire, we have placed a great deal of emphasis on achieving high levels of job satisfaction and pride in work across veterinary teams. We are also dedicated to providing the necessary resources to ensure the wellbeing and mental health of all our staff. We believe the BetterHelp offering represents an important step in that commitment."

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp was founded in 2013 to remove the traditional barriers to therapy and make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it is the world's largest therapy service - providing professional, affordable, and personalized therapy in a convenient online format. BetterHelp's network of over 30,000 licensed therapists has helped millions of people take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. As the unmet need for mental health services continues to grow, BetterHelp is committed to expanding access to therapy globally. For more information, please visit https://www.betterhelp.com/

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

