Sokoman Minerals Corp: Sokoman Minerals Reports Visible Gold in Two of the First Three Holes From 552 Zone Winter Program at the Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland

ST.JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Sokoman MineralsCorp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) is pleased to report that two of the first three holes of the winter drill program at the 552 Zone have intersected quartz veins with visible gold. All three holes (MH-24-578 to 580), drilled on the same section from the same setup, encountered the 552 structure, with the deepest hole, MH-24-580 cutting a 2.0 m zone that included two 0.30 m to 0.50 m intervals, with up to 30 specks of fine (sub-millimetre) visible gold. All assays are pending.

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO states; "We are pleased with the progress on the winter program at the 552 Zone. We will continue the drilling as long as weather and ground conditions allow until spring breakup. The 552 Zone area has seen limited drilling along strike and to depth and it remains open. The relationship between the 552 Zone and 253 Zone, which is located 100 m to the north, is unknown and it will also be tested in the current program which is anticipated to take six to eight weeks to complete."

The three-hole section lies 30 m to the west of MH-23-574 (see news release dated February 14, 2024) that cut 2.10 m of 5.0 g/t Au with 12 specks of sub-millimetre visible gold noted. The winter diamond drilling program is planned for 2,000 m to 2,500 m of HQ drill core focusing on a 150-m strike-length to a depth of 125 m (vertically) of the 552 Zone. Drilling has defined a continuous, roughly northwest trending, two- to five-metre-wide zone of locally vuggy (epizonal), quartz veining/quartz breccia, with 2%-3% disseminated arsenopyrite, sphalerite, boulangerite and chalcopyrite, in variably sheared to undeformed sedimentary units located approximately 400 m to the east of the main Eastern Trend mineralization, and 100 m southeast of the 253 Zone.

It is thought that the 253 Zone which was drilled assuming an east-west orientation, could be a more northerly, subparallel to parallel zone to 552. Additional drilling to the north undercutting the 552 Zone will test this possibility, as well as extend the 552 Zone to depth.

Drilling is also planned to test the upper portion of the Footwall Splay where gaps exist in the geological model linking the zone to surface. The Footwall Splay has returned some of the highest grades on the property including MH-20-115 (4.60 m grading 47.20 g/t Au from 64.0 m downhole), and MH-21-163 (5.10 m grading 30.83 g/t Au from 45.0 m downhole).

552 Zone intersection in MH-24-580 - note: brecciated upper contact in top row and laminated high-grade section in lower row

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Analytical Techniques / QA/QC

Samples, including duplicates, blanks, and standards, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland for gold analysis. Eastern Analytical Ltd. is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. All core samples are saw cut by Sokoman personnel with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference. Samples are delivered in sealed bags directly to the lab by Sokoman personnel. Samples with visible gold are submitted for total pulp metallics and gravimetric finish. All other samples are analyzed by standard fire-assay methods. Total pulp metallic analysis includes the whole sample being crushed to -10 mesh; and then pulverized to 95% -150 mesh. The total sample is weighed and screened to 150 mesh; the +150 mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150 mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au; with a calculated weighted average of total Au in the sample reported as well. One blank and one industry-approved standard for every twenty samples submitted is included in the sample stream. Random duplicates of selected samples are analyzed in addition to the in-house standard and duplicate policies of Eastern Analytical Ltd. All reported assays are uncut.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100% flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, as well as Crippleback Lake; and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls, independently and through the Benton alliance, more than 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, in Canada's newest and rapidly emerging gold districts.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project. The agreement provides for Piedmont to earn up to 62.5% of the Killick Lithium Project (formerly Golden Hope project) by funding up to $12 million in exploration expenses and issuing $10 million common shares in three stages. The Killick Lithium Project has been transferred to Killick Lithium Inc. (Killick), a 100%-owned subsidiary of Vinland Lithium Inc. (Vinland). Newly created Vinland has received $2 million in financing from Piedmont for a 19.9% interest, with the balance of ownership between Sokoman and Benton. Sokoman and Benton will continue to operate the exploration efforts at Killick through the earn-in stages. Sokoman and Benton will retain a royalty of 2% NSR on future production. Piedmont will have exclusive marketing rights for the promotion and sale of any lithium products produced from the project on a life-of-mine basis, and the right of first refusal on 100% offtake rights to the lithium concentrates.

The Company also retains a 1% NSR interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to Thunder Gold Corp (formerly White Metal Resources Inc.), and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project which has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for past financial support of the Moosehead and Fleur de Lys gold projects through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

For more information, please contact:

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO?

T: 709-765-1726

E: tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com

Cathy Hume, VP Corporate Development, Director?

T: 416-868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals

LinkedIn: @SokomanMineralsCorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

SOURCE: Sokoman Iron Corp

View the original press release on accesswire.com