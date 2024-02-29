1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Holdings Announces the Launch of its Rebranding Initiative of 1847 Cabinets Inc. to Signature Home Craft

Rebranding Initiative Part of Planned Spin-Off of 1847 Cabinets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, announced today the launch of its rebranding initiative of its subsidiary 1847 Cabinets Inc., a designer, manufacturer and installer of cabinets, doors and millwork for residential construction. The brand will now be doing business as Signature Home Craft.

Mr. Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847, commented, "We believe that consolidating 1847 Cabinets' entities under one brand name, Signature Home Craft, will enable us to better serve our customers and partners. By leveraging the collective strengths and expertise of its various entities, Signature Home Craft aims to drive sustainable growth, expand market reach, and deliver unparalleled value to its customers. We recently announced that we are actively pursuing a spin-off or other strategic transaction involving 1847 Cabinets, similar to our prior IPO and spin-off of 1847 Goedeker's, and this rebranding is particularly timely. This rebranding initiative represents an exciting chapter in our Company's journey."

Signature Home Craft provides a wide variety of construction services including custom design and build of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. It specializes in all aspects of finished carpentry products and services, including doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, fireplace mantles, and more. Working primarily with large homebuilders of single-family homes, commercial and multifamily clients.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

