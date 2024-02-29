Anzeige
WKN: 864684 | ISIN: IE0001827041 | Ticker-Symbol: CRG
Frankfurt
28.02.24
21:55 Uhr
73,18 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
29.02.2024 | 14:02
88 Leser
CRH PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / The Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report") has been published by the Company and was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today. This is available to view on the Company's website at: www.crh.com.

The 2023 Annual Report has also been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Shareholders may request to receive a physical copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements (as included in the 2023 Annual Report and prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) free of charge upon request to companysecretarysoffice@crh.com or by regular mail to The Company Secretary, CRH plc, 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, Ireland. The 2023 Annual Report is expected to be mailed to those shareholders who have requested a physical copy on March 27, 2024.

Contact:

Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
