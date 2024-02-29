Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces high-grade drill core assay results from the Donut target at the Antino Gold Project in Suriname including 19.0 metres of 14.23 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) in drill hole 24DO07. These results demonstrate Donut's ability to deliver high-grade gold intervals alongside broader, lower grade gold intervals such as the previously reported 45.0 m of 2.16 g/t Au in hole 24DO06. With the success of these early exploration holes, Founders will begin follow-up drilling at Donut early next week.

Drilling and drill composite data associated with these results and all previous 2023/2024 drilling will be available on the Company's website on Friday, March 1st.

Colin Padget, Founders CEO, commented, "Donut is approximately 800 m across strike from Froyo and was a high-priority drill target following our 2023 ground exploration and geophysical programs. Following last week's already impressive 45.0 m of 2.16 g/t gold, today's 19.0 m interval of 14.23 g/t gold demonstrates the potential for high-grade gold mineralization similar to what we see at Froyo, but with additional broad, lower-grade gold around it. These intrusion-hosted intervals come from unweathered rock and represent a major new gold discovery at Upper Antino. Though we are returning to Donut next week for follow-up drilling, there remain several other Upper Antino targets with similar geophysical and geochemical characteristics, including the Cupcake Target, where gold grades of up to 88.94 g/t Au we're reported in historical auger samples."

Gold-bearing intervals in drill core at Donut comprise zones of intense silicification, sericitization, and pyritization within a variably sheared tonalitic intrusive body. Visible gold is observed locally associated with extensional-type quartz/quartz-carbonate veining.

Figure 1: Photo of hole 23DO07 drill core showing alteration and textures common to the highest-grade gold mineralization. Shown is an ~40 cm interval from within a 1 metre interval grading 113.40 g/t Au.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/199849_e21d31100412b8d8_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Cross section through Upper Antino showing the location and scale of new gold intervals at Donut relative to the Froyo Gold Zone.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/199849_e21d31100412b8d8_002full.jpg

* Intervals are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.1 g/t Au using 5 metres minimum length and 5 metres maximum internal dilution. There is insufficient drilling data to determine true widths of gold mineralized zones at Donut.

Table 1: Drilling Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To(m) Core Length* (m) Au (g/t) 23DO07 146.0 163.0 17.0 0.62 and 170.0 190.0 20.0 0.63 and 196.0 215.0 19.0 14.23

Figure 3: Photo showing representative interval of high-grade gold from hole 23DO07 with excellent overall grade distribution (white labels on core are gold grade in g/t Au for the interval shown).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/199849_e21d31100412b8d8_003full.jpg

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian exploration company with properties in North and South America. The Company focuses on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the Guiana Shield. Its flagship asset is the 20,000 ha Antino Gold Project in Suriname, where artisanal surface/alluvial mining has produced over 500,000 gold ounces to date1. Using its diamond drilling equipment, the Company drilled over 10,000 m in 2023 and is fully financed for up to 30,000 m in 2024.

12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 10.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Selected complete intervals are also periodically assayed using metallic screening. Selected intervals are also periodically quartered and sent to ALS Global Laboratories for independent QA-QC verification. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

