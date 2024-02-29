Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV: LIT) (OTCQX: LILIF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

VP of Exploration Miles Rideout will be presenting on February 29th at 10:40 am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Argentina Lithium and Energy

The global demand for a cleaner, greener future is a goal which Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (OTCQX: LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) believes it can support through exploration for alternative fuel materials. Lithium batteries have become the front-running rechargeable energy storage medium, particularly for the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry, creating a strong demand forecast for lithium.Argentina comprises a significant portion of the Lithium Triangle, which is home to more than half of the world's resources of lithium. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management team that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993. The group has been involved with four exceptional metal deposit discoveries, and it broadened its focus to include alternative fuels in the mid 2000's. The Grosso Group has been following the lithium battery sector and believes this is the time to expand its efforts in lithium resource development in the highly prospective Argentinean portion of the Lithium Triangle. The Grosso Group leverages its vast network of local, regional and international industry contacts to support the exploration team in their search for quality resource opportunities.

