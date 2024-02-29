Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Visit Sonoro Gold Corp (TSXV: SGO) (OTCQB: SMOFF) at Booth #3230 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Sonoro Gold Corp

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a junior gold exploration, development, and soon to be gold producer, with properties in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. The company is in the final permitting stage to develop an initial 12,000 tonnes per day heap leach mining operation at its flagship property, the Cerro Caliche gold project, and utilize the generated cash flow to fund further exploration and mine expansion. Sonoro has a highly experienced management team of mining, technical and finance professionals with a successful track record in discovery through to resource development and production.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

For further information:

Sonoro Gold Corp

Kenneth MacLeod

604-632-1764

info@sonorogold.com

