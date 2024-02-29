Rather than pondering the introduction of trade measures against solar imports, Europe should be pragmatic about its short-term reliance on Asian panels while moving now to nurture and incentivize a domestic supply chain of the future. The current debate about whether European Union trade measures should be put into effect to defend against low-priced solar imports has led to disagreement between manufacturers and policymakers. Otovo CEO Andreas Thorsheim. " data-medium-file="https://www. pv-magazine. com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Otovo_CEO_AndreasThorsheimI-600x385. jpg" data-large-file="https://www. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...