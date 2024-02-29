Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues initiation on Good Life Plus (GDLF): Welcome to the Goodlife!



29-Feb-2024 / 13:06 GMT/BST

London, UK, 29 Februar 2024 Edison issues initiation on Good Life Plus (GDLF): Welcome to the Goodlife! Good Life Plus (GL+) is an early-stage, entertainment-focused, subscription-based prize draw operator. Based in the UK, the business was founded in 2021. The majority of GL+'s members pay a subscription fee, which provides entry into daily prize draws for relatively high-value consumer goods and experiences, ranging from cash prizes and holidays to luxury cars. A key differentiator of GL+'s value proposition is the discounts and offers to members for UK-based restaurants, cinemas and other entertainment-focused experiences. The company to date has limited financials and as such we rely on management's internal expectations to derive future EBITDA margins and valuation. We have provided some sensitivities around management's base case assumptions due to the early-stage nature of the business and high level of execution risk. The purpose of this report is to discuss the company, its growth strategy and provide some wider context to give an idea of the market opportunity. This report relies solely on the company's disclosure and management's expectations, which we have flexed to assess the potential impact of key variables on the EBITDA margin profile of the business. We have also used recent peer acquisition multiples to assess the potential enterprise value of the business.



