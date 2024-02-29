Cash balance of $15.4 million as at December 31, 2023

Revenue of $1.3 million (vs 2022: $1.2 million, an increase of 9.9%)

Property, plant and equipment value of $5.1 million

Total assets of $27.3 million

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, announces that it has completed the process of filing its unaudited quarterly financial statements and management discussion & analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

"We continue to be pleased and remain very confident with the overall path Red Light Holland is on as our strategic and patient growth goals are being met. For the 3 month period compared to the prior year, sales increased 9.9%. For the 9 month period compared to the prior year, sales increased 28.9%. And the quarter ended December 31 represents our best quarter ever for sales at $1,291,070," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland.

"We have several companies in our portfolio that have strong income statements and healthy balance sheets and we are always looking to find ways to improve on production, distribution, marketing and business to business sales focused on even more growth. We've recently tweaked our direct-to-consumer approach as we focus on more retail sales to help with margins - also with the goal of being more efficient for long term growth. We will continue to give increased clarity in future quarters on our 'everything mushroom company' - with our core focus on psilocybin - as we look to scale the business and focus on more ways to make money and save money with the ultimate aim at increasing shareholder value. Lastly, we will provide Shareholders with our Farm build update in Peterborough, Ontario later today as we look forward to the Q&A to answer any and all of your questions," added Shapiro.

The unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 are now available on SEDAR+.

The live Q&A will be available online via Zoom today, Thursday February 29th at 4pm ET:

About Red Light Holland

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

