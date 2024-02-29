BHG Financial Strikes Gold Designation in Cigna Healthy Workforce Program

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / BHG Financial, a national provider of innovative financial solutions to professionals, small business owners, and consumers, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a gold designation in the Cigna Healthy Workforce Program. This recognition underscores BHG Financial's commitment to positively influencing a culture of health and well-being among its employees.









The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation is a coveted honor highlighting organizations making significant strides to enhance the health and wellness of their workforce. The Cigna Healthy Workforce Program offers three designation levels: gold, silver, and bronze. BHG Financial's dedication to promoting employee well-being has earned the company the highest level of recognition.

"Since day one, we've always worked to place our employees' health as a top priority. Without their support, we would never have experienced this level of success," said Katie Barnes, Chief Human Resources Officer of BHG Financial. "We ensure they receive the benefits they deserve for their hard work - amenities, opportunities, events, and 12 additional paid days off per year outside of holidays and PTO. It makes a real difference to our people."

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation selection process is rigorous, with organizations evaluated against the Cigna Healthcare standard of excellence. In 2023, BHG Financial stood out among over 1,000 clients considered, with less than 30% receiving the prestigious gold designation.

From government to private industry, BHG Financial joins an elite group of organizations with fewer than 3,000 eligible employees that have achieved this distinguished recognition.

BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing innovative financial solutions to professionals, small business owners, and consumers. Since 2001, BHG has provided $17 billion in loan solutions, helping clients achieve greater financial flexibility in their businesses and personal lives. With streamlined, affordable financing that offers a concierge, full-service approach to lending, and some of the most accommodating terms on the market, BHG Financial supports clients in any phase of their financial journey.

BHG also provides high-quality assets to small- to mid-sized banks via the BHG Financial Institutional Network. One of the largest bank networks in the country, it has over 1,600 members. The network supports financial institutions nationwide by helping with asset growth via access to BHG's top-performing loans through its state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and by offering premium regulatory services.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit https://bhgfinancial.com.

