Huawei Introduces Industry's First Network Large Model -- Net Master for Markets Outside China

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei announced the launch of Net Master, the first network large model in the communications industry for markets outside China, at the Huawei enterprise business open speech. Designed to cater to the growing network O&M needs of managed service providers (MSPs), this innovative model aims to enhance O&M efficiency by a staggering 100 times and facilitate intelligent transformation within enterprises.

According to Herit Wang, Vice President of NCE Data Communication Domain, the key to successful MSP service development lies in delivering exceptional network and application experiences for tenants. To address this challenge, Huawei Data Communication Product Line launched Net Master, an innovative network large model.

Net Master is trained using Huawei's Pangu models and boasts an impressive arsenal of over 50-billion-level corpus and the network experience of more than 10,000 experts. Its advanced semantic understanding capabilities enable it to support knowledge Q&A, interactive service analysis, and informed decision-making, which significantly improves the network O&M efficiency of MSPs.

Take AuteWiFi, an MSP partner in China, for instance. Their live network covers 20 universities, serving 600,000 students, and handles over 3,000 trouble tickets every week. By leveraging Net Master's intelligent Q&A capabilities, AuteWiFi has improved their automatic closure rate of network problems from 30% to 80%. Additionally, Net Master's proactive detection of complex faults on the live network has reduced the average fault handling time from 2 hours to just 1 minute, improving the O&M efficiency by 100 times. Despite maintaining the same level of O&M manpower, AuteWiFi has seen a more than 10-fold increase in management user scale.

Looking forward, Net Master will continue to enhance its capabilities, empowering MSP partners like AuteWiFi to achieve rapid business growth and providing a robust foundation for enterprise intelligent transformation.

