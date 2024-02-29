Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036 | Ticker-Symbol: GIS
ACCESSWIRE
29.02.2024 | 14:38
172 Leser
Gilead Sciences: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / This year's theme for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is "Engage, Educate, Empower: Uniting to End HIV/AIDS in Black Communities." We spoke with C. Virginia Fields, President and CEO of National Black Leadership Commission on Health (Black Health), a Gilead grantee, about how together, we can take action toward meaningful change.

We commend Virginia and our many community partners for continuing to honor and advance the decades of progress that Black communities have made in HIV.

Learn more: https://gilead.inc/487PjBu

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
