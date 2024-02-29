Science Applications International Corp.: SAIC CEO Toni Townes-Whitley Emphasizes the Value of Employee Resource Groups

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Science Applications International Corp.

Toni Townes-Whitley expresses excitement about cultivating a vibrant ERG community during this pivotal moment in SAIC's strategic journey. Hear about the essential role ERGs play as listening mechanisms and channels for effective communication.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion , which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro-forma annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

