Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Atacama Resources International (OTC Pink: ACRL) announces the commencement of its drilling program on the northern section of its Tannahill mining claims approximately 25 miles north east of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The skid mounted drilling rig was put into place at Tannahill North on Tuesday, February 27. The services required to activate the rig were connected yesterday and drilling started today. As results become available, news releases will be issued to keep shareholders informed.

CEO, Glenn Grant, adds, "This is an important moment for the Company. As the Company continues its ongoing work on the total field magnetic survey and Induced Polarization (IP) survey on Tannahill South, Atacama Resources is now engaged in a comprehensive drilling program at Tannahill North. The Company has taken the giant step from acquiring potentially viable mining claims to performing geophysical work and drilling on one of the company's most highly regarded mining assets. We look forward to sharing the results of the Company's development efforts at Tannahill."

Atacama Resources International remains committed to maintaining transparency, delivering shareholder value, and advancing its position as an innovative force in mineral exploration.

About Atacama Resources International (www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and diamonds. Please visit the company's website at www.acrlintl.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information outlined in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs, and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

