Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of NeoDynamics AB (99/24)

With effect from March 01, 2024, the subscription rights in NeoDynamics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 12, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NEOD TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021627411 Order book ID: 325679 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB Listing of paid subscription shares of NeoDynamics AB With effect from March 01, 2024, the paid subscription shares in NeoDynamics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NEOD BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021627429 Order book ID: 325680 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB