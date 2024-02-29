GRAVITY Co., Ltd.: Ragnarok Online Received a ISBN Code by Chinese Government

Seoul, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Online, MMORPG PC game, received a ISBN code by Chinese government disclosed on February 26, 2024.

Ragnarok Online is a first-generation MMORPG online game which is famous for a vast universe and unique content in the cartoon Ragnarok. The game initially launched in August 2002 in Korea and has been serviced over 91 countries worldwide, including Japan, North and South America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan.

Based on these successful services of Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok has been grown strong IP and released over 50 titles globally.

Gravity previously obtained the ISBNs from Chinese government for Ragnarok Origin and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in August 2023 and in December 2023, respectively.

Gravity said that "We are happy to introduce Ragnarok Online, which is being loved all over the world, so that Chinese users can enjoy it"

