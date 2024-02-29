Olaplex Holdings, Inc.: OLAPLEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) ("OLAPLEX" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



For the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022:

Net sales decreased 14.5% to $111.7 million; Net sales decreased 27.9% in the United States and decreased 0.7% internationally By channel: Professional decreased 22.7% to $42.5 million; Direct-To-Consumer decreased 2.8% to $42.0 million; Specialty Retail decreased 16.3% to $27.3 million;

Net income decreased 58.1% and adjusted net income decreased 53.9%;

Diluted EPS was $0.02 for the fourth quarter 2023, as compared to $0.05 for the fourth quarter 2022;

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.03 for the fourth quarter 2023, as compared to $0.07 for the fourth quarter 2022



For fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022:

Net sales decreased 34.9% to $458.3 million; Net sales decreased 47.8% in the United States and decreased 18.3% internationally By channel: Professional decreased 40.1% to $180.1 million; Direct-To-Consumer decreased 15.0% to $143.1 million; Specialty Retail decreased 42.6% to $135.1 million;

Net income decreased 74.8% and adjusted net income decreased 65.3%;

Diluted EPS was $0.09 for 2023, as compared to $0.35 for 2022;

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.16 for 2023, as compared to $0.45 for 2022



Amanda Baldwin, OLAPLEX's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our fourth quarter results were in line with our expectations and represent another positive step towards stabilizing our demand trend. I am confident in the strong foundation of the OLAPLEX brand and believe that our priorities for the year ahead will position the company to return to consistent sales and profit growth."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

(Dollars in $000's, except per share data) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Change Net Sales $ 111,717 $ 130,721 (14.5 )% Gross Profit $ 76,778 $ 92,090 (16.6 )% Gross Profit Margin 68.7 % 70.4 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 78,825 $ 94,735 (16.8 )% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 70.6 % 72.5 % SG&A $ 49,171 $ 34,645 41.9 % Adjusted SG&A $ 44,514 $ 28,836 54.4 % Net Income $ 14,101 $ 33,633 (58.1 )% Adjusted Net Income $ 22,301 $ 48,325 (53.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,993 $ 67,626 (46.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.2 % 51.7 % Diluted EPS $ 0.02 $ 0.05 (60.0 )% Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.03 $ 0.07 (57.1 )% Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 667,243,477 686,036,091



Fiscal Year 2023 Results

(Dollars in $000's, except per share data) Fiscal Year 2023 2022 % Change Net Sales $ 458,300 $ 704,274 (34.9 )% Gross Profit $ 318,632 $ 519,553 (38.7 )% Gross Profit Margin 69.5 % 73.8 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 327,001 $ 533,247 (38.7 )% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 71.4 % 75.7 % SG&A $ 168,942 $ 113,877 48.4 % Adjusted SG&A $ 153,439 $ 102,235 50.1 % Net Income $ 61,587 $ 244,072 (74.8 )% Adjusted Net Income $ 108,276 $ 311,776 (65.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 174,260 $ 429,120 (59.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 38.0 % 60.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.35 (74.3 )% Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.45 (64.4 )% Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 677,578,245 691,005,846



Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted diluted EPS are measures that are not calculated or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). For more information about how we use these non-GAAP financial measures in our business, the limitations of these measures, and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables that accompany this release.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $466.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $322.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $95.9 million, compared to $144.4 million at December 31, 2022. Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred debt issuance costs was $649.0 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $654.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

The Company's fiscal year 2024 guidance outlined below incorporates management's expectations regarding consumer demand, and investments and actions aimed at driving sell-through, improving upon foundational capabilities, and building a healthier brand.

For Fiscal 2024: (Dollars in millions) 2024 2023 Actual % change Net Sales $435-$463 $458 (5)% to 1% Adjusted Net Income* $87-$100 $108 (20)% to (8)% Adjusted EBITDA* $143-$159 $174 (18)% to (9)%

*Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.

In addition to providing fiscal year 2024 guidance, the Company has elected to provide guidance for net sales for the first quarter of 2024. However, the Company does not undertake to provide quarterly guidance in the future. The Company expects net sales in the range of $92 million to $97 million for the three months ending March 31, 2024.

The fiscal year 2024 net sales, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA guidance, and the first quarter 2024 net sales guidance, set forth above are approximations and are based on the Company's plans and assumptions for the relevant period, including, but not limited to, the following, as applicable:

Fiscal Year 2024 Net Sales: The Company assumes that the absolute dollar sell-through trend experienced in the second half of 2023, adjusted for seasonality, represents the normalized base level of sell-through for fiscal year 2024. From there, the Company's assumptions also incorporate reasonably expected volume drivers on a product and account level basis.

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin: The Company anticipates adjusted gross profit margin in the range of 72.5% to 73.1% in fiscal year 2024, compared to 71.4% in fiscal year 2023, due primarily to the lapping of actions taken by the Company to address excess inventory in fiscal year 2023, as well as anticipated efficiencies derived from an internal cost savings program in fiscal year 2024, which is expected to more than offset modestly higher product costs.

Adjusted SG&A: The Company expects Adjusted SG&A in the range of $172 million to $179 million, an increase of $19 million to $26 million as compared to fiscal year 2023. The increase is primarily attributed to higher sales and marketing expenses and higher organizational costs due to annualizing the expense of headcount additions made during fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 32.8% to 34.3%.

Net Interest Expense: The Company expects net interest expense to be approximately $32 million to $34 million during fiscal year 2024.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: The Company expects an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 19.5% to 20.5% for fiscal year 2024.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares)

(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 466,400 $ 322,808 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $21,465 and $19,198 40,921 46,220 Inventory 95,922 144,425 Other current assets 9,953 8,771 Total current assets 613,196 522,224 Property and equipment, net 930 1,034 Intangible assets, net 947,714 995,028 Goodwill 168,300 168,300 Other assets 10,198 11,089 Total assets $ 1,740,338 $ 1,697,675 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,073 $ 9,748 Sales and income taxes payable 9,067 3,415 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,576 17,107 Current portion of long-term debt 6,750 8,438 Current portion of Related Party payable pursuant to Tax Receivable Agreement 12,675 16,380 Total current liabilities 56,141 55,088 Long-term debt 649,023 654,333 Deferred tax liabilities 3,016 1,622 Related Party payable pursuant to Tax Receivable Agreement 185,496 205,675 Other liabilities 1,694 - Total liabilities 895,370 916,718 Contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 660,731,935 and 650,091,380 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 671 649 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 316,489 312,875 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,365 2,577 Retained earnings 526,443 464,856 Total stockholders' equity 844,968 780,957 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,740,338 $ 1,697,675





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(amounts in thousands, except per share and share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 111,717 $ 130,721 $ 458,300 $ 704,274 Cost of sales: Cost of product (excluding amortization) 32,892 36,222 131,323 177,221 Amortization of patented formulations 2,047 2,409 8,345 7,500 Total cost of sales 34,939 38,631 139,668 184,721 Gross profit 76,778 92,090 318,632 519,553 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 49,172 34,645 168,942 113,877 Amortization of other intangible assets 10,443 10,392 41,468 41,282 Total operating expenses 59,615 45,037 210,410 155,159 Operating income 17,163 47,053 108,222 364,394 Interest expense (14,671 ) (12,658 ) (57,954 ) (43,953 ) Interest income 5,804 2,133 18,828 2,775 Other income (expense), net Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (18,803 ) Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment 7,404 3,084 7,404 3,084 Other income (expense), net 1,548 1,596 220 (2,256 ) Total other income (expense), net 8,952 4,680 7,624 (17,975 ) Income before provision for income taxes 17,248 41,208 76,720 305,241 Income tax provision 3,147 7,575 15,133 61,169 Net income $ 14,101 $ 33,633 $ 61,587 $ 244,072 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 657,528,502 649,476,301 654,592,923 649,092,846 Diluted 667,243,477 686,036,091 677,578,245 691,005,846 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives, net of income tax effect $ (1,441 ) $ 646 $ (1,212 ) $ 2,577 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (1,441 ) 646 (1,212 ) 2,577 Comprehensive income $ 12,660 $ 34,279 $ 60,375 $ 246,649





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 61,587 $ 244,072 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 115,945 11,252 Net cash provided by operating activities 177,532 255,324 Net cash used in investing activities (3,614 ) (2,682 ) Net cash used in financing activities (30,326 ) (116,222 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 143,592 136,420 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 322,808 186,388 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 466,400 $ 322,808





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Equivalents

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, gross profit and SG&A, as the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share for each of the periods presented.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 14,101 $ 33,633 $ 61,587 $ 244,072 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 12,625 12,932 50,291 49,146 Interest expense, net 8,867 10,525 39,126 41,178 Income tax provision 3,147 7,575 15,133 61,169 Loss on extinguishment of debt(1) - - - 18,803 Share-based compensation 1,734 1,821 9,072 7,275 One-time former distributor payment(2) - - 3,500 - Inventory write off and disposal(3) - 249 24 4,573 Executive reorganization cost(4) 3 3,988 11 3,988 Organizational realignment(5) 2,920 - 2,920 - Labelling stock write off and disposal(6) - (13 ) - 1,621 Distribution start-up costs(7) - - - 379 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (7,404 ) (3,084 ) (7,404 ) (3,084 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,993 $ 67,626 $ 174,260 $ 429,120 Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.2 % 51.7 % 38.0 % 60.9 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 76,778 $ 92,090 $ 318,632 $ 519,553 Amortization of patented formulations 2,047 2,409 8,345 7,500 Inventory write off and disposal(3) - 249 24 4,573 Labelling stock write off and disposal(6) - (13 ) - 1,621 Adjusted gross profit $ 78,825 $ 94,735 $ 327,001 $ 533,247 Adjusted gross profit margin 70.6 % 72.5 % 71.4 % 75.7 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A SG&A $ 49,171 $ 34,645 $ 168,942 $ 113,877 Share-based compensation (1,734 ) (1,821 ) (9,072 ) (7,275 ) Executive reorganization cost(4) (3 ) (3,988 ) (11 ) (3,988 ) Organizational realignment(5) (2,920 ) - (2,920 ) - One-time former distributor payment(2) - - (3,500 ) - Distribution start-up costs(7) - - - (379 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 44,514 $ 28,836 $ 153,439 $ 102,235

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Net income $ 14,101 $ 33,633 $ 61,587 $ 244,072 Amortization of intangible assets (excluding software) 12,230 12,593 49,075 48,232 Loss on extinguishment of debt(1) - - - 18,803 Share-based compensation 1,734 1,821 9,072 7,275 One-time former distributor payment(2) - - 3,500 - Inventory write off and disposal(3) - 249 24 4,573 Executive reorganization cost(4) 3 3,988 11 3,988 Organizational realignment(5) 2,920 - 2,920 - Labelling stock write off and disposal(6) - (13 ) - 1,621 Distribution start-up costs(7) - - - 379 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (7,404 ) (3,084 ) (7,404 ) (3,084 ) Tax effect of adjustments (1,283 ) (862 ) (10,509 ) (14,083 ) Adjusted net income $ 22,301 $ 48,325 $ 108,276 $ 311,776 Adjusted net income per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.16 $ 0.45

(1) On February 23, 2022, the Company refinanced its existing secured credit facility with a new credit agreement comprised of a $675 million senior secured term loan facility and a $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility. This refinancing resulted in recognition of loss on extinguishment of debt of $18.8 million which is comprised of $11.0 million in deferred financing fee write off, and $7.8 million of prepayment fees for the previously existing credit facility. Loss on extinguishment of debt is included as non-ordinary costs and fees in the reconciliations above.



(2) During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company made a one-time $3.5 million payment to a former distributor in the United Arab Emirates, which enabled the Company to establish a partnership with another distributor in the region.



(3) The inventory write-off and disposal costs relate to unused stock of a product that the Company reformulated in June 2021 as a result of regulation changes in the E.U. In the interest of having a single formulation for sale worldwide, the Company reformulated on a global basis and is disposing of unused stock.



(4) Represents initial costs and ongoing benefit payments associated with the departure of the Company's Chief Operating Officer during the year ended December 31, 2022.



(5) Represents costs associated with the Company's CEO transition and other organizational realignment, recorded during the year ended December 31, 2023.



(6) Labelling stock write-off and disposal costs relate to disposal of unused product labels that the Company was required to update as a result of regulation changes in the E.U that become effective in the first quarter of 2023.



(7) The distribution start-up costs relate to one-time charges associated with the set-up of a new third party logistics provider.

