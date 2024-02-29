Enviri Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter Revenues from Continuing Operations Totaled $529 Million, an Increase of 13 Percent Over the Prior-Year Quarter

Q4 GAAP Operating Income from Continuing Operations of $28 Million

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations in Q4 Totaled $73 million, an Increase of 21 Percent Over the Prior-Year Quarter

Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio Declined Further, to 4.1x at Quarter-End

Full Year 2023 Revenue from Continuing Operations Increased 10 Percent; GAAP Operating Income of $111 Million; and Adjusted EBITDA Totaled $293 Million, an Increase of 28 Percent

2024 Adjusted EBITDA Expected to Increase to Between $300 Million and $320 Million





PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) today reported fourth quarter 2023 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, the fourth quarter of 2023 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.17, after strategic expenses and other unusual items. The adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.07. These figures compare with fourth quarter of 2022 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.30 (including a $15 million intangible asset impairment within Harsco Environmental) and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.01.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $28 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $73 million in the quarter, compared to the Company's previously provided guidance range of $62 million to $69 million.

"Enviri had a strong 2023, finishing the year with solid quarterly results and significant momentum in both Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental," said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. "Our results benefited from healthy end-market demand and continuing operational excellence across our businesses. The earnings growth in both the quarter and full year was supported by efficiency and growth initiatives and pricing actions implemented across the Company. I would like to thank our employees for their continued commitment to our customers and our company."

"Looking forward, we expect to maintain our strong business momentum and that our operating results will improve further in 2024, with Clean Earth again leading the way. We also expect to further improve our debt leverage position in 2024. In addition, we are pleased to see improving financial and operating trends in Rail and our efforts to strengthen and sell the business remain ongoing. We remain optimistic about Enviri's growth potential and the value within each of our businesses, and we will continue to deliver on our strategic priorities to create value for shareholders in the coming years."

Enviri Corporation-Selected Fourth Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Revenues $ 529 $ 468 Operating income/(loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 28 $ 2 Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (0.17 ) $ (0.30 ) Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 73 $ 61 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 13.9 % 12.9 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - Non GAAP $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01

Note: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $529 million, an increase of 13 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Both Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental realized an increase in revenues compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 due to higher services demand and pricing. Foreign currency translation positively impacted fourth quarter 2023 revenues by approximately $4 million, compared with the prior-year period.

The Company's GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $28 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP operating income of $2 million in the same quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $61 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Both Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth achieved higher adjusted EBITDA versus the comparable quarter of 2022.

Enviri Corporation-Selected 2023 Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenues $ 2,069 $ 1,889 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 111 $ (57 ) Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (0.57 ) $ (1.73 ) Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items $ 293 $ 229 Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items 14.2 % 12.1 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - excluding unusual items $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10

Note: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated Full Year 2023 Operating Results

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $2.07 billion in 2023, compared to $1.89 billion in 2022. The revenues increase for the year is again attributable to higher volumes and pricing in both the Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental segments. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted 2023 revenues by approximately $8 million compared with the prior year.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $111 million in 2023, while the GAAP operating loss from continuing operations in 2022 was $57 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $293 million and $229 million for these years, respectively, with the change in adjusted results reflecting the above-mentioned items that favorably impacted revenues along with various growth and improvement initiatives across the Company.

On a GAAP basis, the diluted loss per share from continuing operations in 2023 was $0.57, and this figure compares with a diluted loss per share in 2022 of $1.73. These figures include various unusual items in each year (including a Clean Earth non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $105 million in 2022). The adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.12 in 2023, compared with adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.10 in 2022.

Fourth Quarter Business Review

Harsco Environmental

($ in millions) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Revenues $ 292 $ 257 Operating income - GAAP $ 25 $ (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 56 $ 43 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 19.3 % 16.7 %



Harsco Environmental revenues totaled $292 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 14 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This increase is attributable to higher services and products demand and price increases. The segment's GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $25 million and $56 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023. These figures compare with a GAAP operating loss of $4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $43 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the impact of higher demand, including the impact of new services contracts, and higher prices. As a result, Harsco Environmental's adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 19.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus 16.7 percent in the comparable quarter of 2022.

Clean Earth

($ in millions) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Revenues $ 237 $ 211 Operating income - GAAP $ 16 $ 14 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 29 $ 25 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 12.2 % 11.6 %



Clean Earth revenues totaled $237 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 12 percent increase over the prior-year quarter as a result of higher services pricing and increased demand. The segment's GAAP operating income was $16 million and adjusted EBITDA was $29 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $14 million and adjusted EBITDA of $25 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned factors and efficiency initiatives, partially offset by higher incentive compensation, severance and other investments. As a result, Clean Earth's adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 12.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus 11.6 percent in the comparable quarter of 2022.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $68 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $19 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow (excluding Rail) was $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $3 million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to higher cash earnings and working capital improvements.

For the full-year 2023, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $114 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $151 million in 2022. Free cash flow (excluding Rail) was $24 million in 2023, compared with $75 million in the prior year. The change in full-year free cash flow can be attributed to the Company's accounts receivable securitization program implemented in 2022 as well as higher cash interest payments and net capital spending, partially offset by a higher cash earnings from improved business performance and favorable changes in working capital in 2023 from the Company's continuing operations.

2024 Outlook

The Company's 2024 guidance anticipates that it will again realize an improvement in financial performance compared with 2023. Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental are both expected to contribute to the growth. This outlook contemplates that economic conditions will remain stable and that the Company will benefit from incremental growth and improvement initiatives. Key business drivers for each segment as well as other 2024 guidance details are as follows:

Harsco Environmental adjusted EBITDA is projected to be modestly above prior-year results. Higher services volumes and pricing, site improvement initiatives and new contracts are expected to be partially offset by lower commodities and certain product volumes as well as personnel investments.

Clean Earth adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase versus 2023 as a result of higher services pricing (net of inflation), efficiency initiatives and higher volumes, offsetting the impacts of a less favorable project-related business mix as well as certain other 2023 items not repeating (Stericycle settlement).

Corporate spending is anticipated to be comparable with 2023.

2024 Full Year Outlook (Continuing Operations) GAAP Operating Income $122 - $142 million Adjusted EBITDA $300 - $320 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.28) - $(0.52) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.00) - $(0.25) Free Cash Flow $20 - $40 million Net Interest Expense $103 - $108 million Account Receivable Securitization Fees $10 - $11 million Pension Expense (Non-Operating) $17 million Tax Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items $23 - $29 million Net Capital Expenditures $130 - $140 million Q1 2024 Outlook (Continuing Operations) GAAP Operating Income $19 - $26 million Adjusted EBITDA $63 - $70 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.12) - $(0.20) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.05) - $(0.13)



Conference Call

ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues from continuing operations: Revenues $ 528,816 $ 468,302 $ 2,069,225 $ 1,889,065 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of sales 417,604 380,314 1,633,662 1,553,335 Selling, general and administrative expenses 79,209 66,832 312,383 268,066 Research and development expenses 339 145 1,286 690 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges - 15,000 - 119,580 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge - - 14,099 - Other expense (income), net 3,745 4,222 (3,219 ) 4,737 Total costs and expenses 500,897 466,513 1,958,211 1,946,408 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 27,919 1,789 111,014 (57,343 ) Interest income 1,969 1,270 6,670 3,559 Interest expense (27,081 ) (23,621 ) (103,872 ) (75,156 ) Facility fees and debt-related income (expense) (2,863 ) (2,062 ) (10,762 ) (2,956 ) Defined benefit pension income (expense) (5,422 ) 2,163 (21,600 ) 8,938 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income (5,478 ) (20,461 ) (18,550 ) (122,958 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations (6,834 ) (2,899 ) (28,185 ) (10,381 ) Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net (168 ) 195 (761 ) (178 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (12,480 ) (23,165 ) (47,496 ) (133,517 ) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued businesses (44,110 ) (15,076 ) (39,252 ) (50,301 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses 3,014 2,105 (1,350 ) 7,387 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (41,096 ) (12,971 ) (40,602 ) (42,914 ) Net income (loss) (53,576 ) (36,136 ) (88,098 ) (176,431 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (779 ) (582 ) 1,977 (3,638 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation $ (54,355 ) $ (36,718 ) $ (86,121 ) $ (180,069 ) Amounts attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (13,259 ) $ (23,747 ) $ (45,519 ) $ (137,155 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (41,096 ) (12,971 ) (40,602 ) (42,914 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (54,355 ) $ (36,718 ) $ (86,121 ) $ (180,069 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,881 79,564 79,796 79,493 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (1.73 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.51 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.54 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (0.68 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (2.27 ) Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,881 79,564 79,796 79,493 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (1.73 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.51 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.54 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (0.68 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (2.27 )

ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands) December 31

2023 December 31

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,239 $ 81,332 Restricted cash 3,375 3,762 Trade accounts receivable, net 280,772 264,428 Other receivables 33,857 25,379 Inventories 86,292 81,375 Prepaid expenses 29,926 30,583 Current portion of assets held-for-sale 255,428 266,335 Other current assets 16,467 14,541 Total current assets 827,356 767,735 Property, plant and equipment, net 663,284 656,875 Right-of-use assets, net 95,841 101,253 Goodwill 767,952 759,253 Intangible assets, net 324,861 352,160 Deferred income tax assets 15,322 17,489 Assets held-for-sale 90,930 70,105 Other assets 69,006 65,984 Total assets $ 2,854,552 $ 2,790,854 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 14,871 $ 7,751 Current maturities of long-term debt 15,558 11,994 Accounts payable 198,576 205,577 Accrued compensation 73,553 43,595 Income taxes payable 6,133 3,640 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 25,119 25,521 Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale 172,036 159,004 Other current liabilities 149,387 140,199 Total current liabilities 655,233 597,281 Long-term debt 1,401,437 1,336,995 Retirement plan liabilities 45,087 46,601 Operating lease liabilities 72,145 75,246 Liabilities of assets held-for-sale 4,029 9,463 Environmental liabilities 25,682 26,880 Deferred tax liabilities 28,810 30,069 Other liabilities 46,721 45,277 Total liabilities 2,279,144 2,167,812 ENVIRI CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 146,105 145,448 Additional paid-in capital 238,416 225,759 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (539,694 ) (567,636 ) Retained earnings 1,528,320 1,614,441 Treasury stock (849,996 ) (848,570 ) Total Enviri Corporation stockholders' equity 523,151 569,442 Noncontrolling interests 52,257 53,600 Total equity 575,408 623,042 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,854,552 $ 2,790,854

ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (53,576 ) $ (36,136 ) $ (88,098 ) $ (176,431 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 36,063 31,753 138,956 129,712 Amortization 8,081 8,532 32,408 34,137 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (1,132 ) 27 1,066 (12,029 ) Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 168 (195 ) 761 178 Dividends from unconsolidated entities - - - 526 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - (2,254 ) Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges - 15,000 - 119,580 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge - - 14,099 - Other, net 5,424 (808 ) 10,167 (427 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses: Accounts receivable 9,277 19,323 (38,889 ) 94,317 Income tax refunds receivable, reimbursable to seller - - - 7,687 Inventories 7,138 (5,459 ) (3,410 ) (16,798 ) Contract assets 2,158 1,954 3,475 11,543 Right-of-use assets 8,012 7,342 32,479 29,171 Accounts payable (4,272 ) 6,234 (5,090 ) 19,264 Accrued interest payable 7,049 6,916 221 (643 ) Accrued compensation 13,435 1,614 33,871 (3,945 ) Advances on contracts 7,664 (5,360 ) (14,160 ) (11,347 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,718 ) (6,876 ) (30,698 ) (28,374 ) Retirement plan liabilities, net 894 (6,307 ) (3,968 ) (34,136 ) Other assets and liabilities 29,611 (18,188 ) 31,258 (9,204 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 68,276 19,366 114,448 150,527 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (45,395 ) (35,515 ) (139,025 ) (137,160 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 4,911 2,470 6,991 10,759 Expenditures for intangible assets (25 ) (37 ) (503 ) (184 ) Proceeds from note receivable - - 11,238 8,605 Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 2,217 7,379 4,251 20,950 Proceeds (payments) for settlements of interest rate swaps - 282 - (2,304 ) Other investing activities, net 1 53 463 273 Net cash used by investing activities (38,291 ) (25,368 ) (116,585 ) (99,061 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net 2,831 607 7,027 884 Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 16,005 65,016 201,997 224,445 Reductions (23,953 ) (57,479 ) (164,475 ) (256,310 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests - - 1,654 - Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (5 ) - (5 ) (4,841 ) Sale of noncontrolling interests - - - 1,901 Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (52 ) (132 ) (1,426 ) (1,949 ) Payment of contingent consideration - - - (6,915 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (5,174 ) 8,012 44,772 (42,785 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 1,116 (1,953 ) (3,115 ) (10,715 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 25,927 57 39,520 (2,034 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 98,687 85,037 85,094 87,128 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 124,614 $ 85,094 $ 124,614 $ 85,094

ENVIRI CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 292,245 $ 24,750 $ 256,872 $ (4,372 ) Clean Earth 236,571 15,972 211,430 13,865 Corporate - (12,803 ) - (7,704 ) Consolidated Totals $ 528,816 $ 27,919 $ 468,302 $ 1,789 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 1,140,904 $ 77,635 $ 1,061,239 $ 59,559 Clean Earth 928,321 76,974 827,826 (81,785 ) Corporate - (43,595 ) - (35,117 ) Consolidated Totals $ 2,069,225 $ 111,014 $ 1,889,065 $ (57,343 )

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, as reported $ (0.17 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (1.73 ) Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) (a) - - - (0.01 ) Corporate strategic costs (b) 0.01 - 0.03 - Corporate contingent consideration adjustment (c) - - (0.01 ) - Harsco Environmental segment other intangible asset impairment charge (d) - 0.19 - 0.19 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs (e) - 0.05 0.01 0.05 Harsco Environmental net gain on lease incentive (f) 0.02 - (0.10 ) - Harsco Environmental property, plant and equipment impairment charge, net of noncontrolling interest (g) - - 0.10 - Harsco Environmental accounts receivable provision (h) - - 0.07 - Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge (i) - - - 1.32 Clean Earth segment severance costs (j) - - - 0.03 Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustments (k) - - - (0.01 ) Taxes on above unusual items (l) - (0.01 ) 0.07 (0.05 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense (0.14 ) (0.07 ) (0.40 ) (0.20 ) (n) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (m) 0.07 0.08 0.28 0.31 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10

(a) Costs incurred at Corporate to amend the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, partially offset by a gain on the repurchase of $25.0 million of Senior Notes (Q4 2022 $0.1 million pre-tax expense; twelve months 2022 $0.5 million pre-tax income). (b) Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's long-term strategies (Q4 2023 $0.5 million pre-tax expense; twelve months ended 2023 $2.8 million pre-tax expense). 2022 included the relocation of the Company's headquarters, in addition to other certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate (Q4 2022 $0.2 million pre-tax expense; twelve months 2022 $0.4 million pre-tax expense). (c) Adjustment related to a previously recorded liability related to a contingent consideration from the Company's acquisition of Clean Earth (twelve months ended 2023 $0.8 million pre-tax income). (d) Non-cash other intangible asset impairment charge in the Harsco Environmental segment (Q4 2022 and twelve months 2022 $15.0 million pre-tax expense). (e) Severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Environmental segment (twelve months ended 2023 $1.1 million pre-tax expense; Q4 and twelve months 2022 $4.2 million pre-tax expense). (f) Gain, net of exit costs, recognized for a lease modification that resulted in a lease incentive for the Company for a site relocation prior the end of the expected lease term (Q4 2023 $1.7 million pre-tax expense; twelve months ended 2023 $8.1 million pre-tax income). (g) Non-cash property, plant and equipment impairment charge related to abandoned equipment at a Harsco Environmental site, net of noncontrolling interest impact (twelve months ended 2023 net $7.9 million, which includes $14.1 million pre-tax expense, net of $6.2 million that represents the noncontrolling partner's share of the impairment charge). (h) Accounts receivable provision related to a customer in the Middle East (twelve months ended 2023 $5.3 million pre-tax expense). (i) Non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Clean Earth segment (twelve months 2022 $104.6 million pre-tax expense). (j) Severance and related costs incurred in the Clean Earth segment (twelve months 2022 $2.6 million pre-tax expense). (k) Adjustment to a contingent consideration related to an acquisition in the Clean Earth segment (twelve months 2022 $0.8 million pre-tax income). (l) Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded. (m) Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $7.1 million and $7.7 million in Q4 2023 and 2022, respectively, and after-tax was $5.5 million and $6.2 million in Q4 2023 and 2022, respectively. Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $28.6 million and $31.1 million for the twelve months ended 2023 and 2022, respectively, and after-tax was $22.0 million and $24.6 million for the twelve months ended 2023 and 2022, respectively. (n) Does not total due to rounding.

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a) (Unaudited)

Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending March 31 December 31 2024 2024 Low High Low High Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.20 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.28 ) Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.07 0.07 0.28 0.28 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.25 ) (b) $ -



(a) Excludes Harsco Rail Segment.

(b) Does not total due to rounding.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Clean Earth Corporate Consolidated

Totals Three Months Ended December 31, 2023: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 24,750 $ 15,972 $ (12,803 ) $ 27,919 Corporate strategic costs - - 534 534 Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive 1,729 - - 1,729 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 26,479 15,972 (12,269 ) 30,182 Depreciation 28,865 6,724 474 36,063 Amortization 1,009 6,112 - 7,121 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,353 $ 28,808 $ (11,795 ) $ 73,366 Revenues as reported $ 292,245 $ 236,571 $ 528,816 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 19.3 % 12.2 % 13.9 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2022: Operating income (loss), as reported $ (4,372 ) $ 13,865 $ (7,704 ) $ 1,789 Corporate strategic costs - - 229 229 Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment 15,000 - - 15,000 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 4,156 - - 4,156 Clean Earth segment severance costs - 37 - 37 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 14,784 13,902 (7,475 ) 21,211 Depreciation 26,569 4,623 561 31,753 Amortization 1,648 6,022 - 7,670 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,001 $ 24,547 $ (6,914 ) $ 60,634 Revenues as reported $ 256,872 $ 211,430 $ 468,302 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.7 % 11.6 % 12.9 %

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Clean Earth Corporate Consolidated

Totals Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 77,635 $ 76,974 $ (43,595 ) $ 111,014 Corporate strategic costs - - 2,787 2,787 Corporate contingent consideration adjustment - - (828 ) (828 ) Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 1,146 - - 1,146 Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive (8,053 ) - - (8,053 ) Harsco Environmental property, plant and equipment impairment charge 14,099 - - 14,099 Harsco Environmental accounts receivable provision 5,284 - - 5,284 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 90,111 76,974 (41,636 ) 125,449 Depreciation 113,571 23,252 2,133 138,956 Amortization 4,030 24,583 - 28,613 Adjusted EBITDA 207,712 124,809 (39,503 ) 293,018 Revenues as reported $ 1,140,904 $ 928,321 $ 2,069,225 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.2 % 13.4 % 14.2 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 59,559 $ (81,785 ) $ (35,117 ) $ (57,343 ) Corporate strategic costs - - 357 357 Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge - 104,580 - 104,580 Clean Earth segment severance costs - 2,577 - 2,577 Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustment - (827 ) - (827 ) Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment 15,000 - - 15,000 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 4,156 - - 4,156 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 78,715 24,545 (34,760 ) 68,500 Depreciation 108,880 18,836 1,996 129,712 Amortization 6,809 24,299 - 31,108 Adjusted EBITDA 194,404 67,680 (32,764 ) 229,320 Revenues as reported $ 1,061,239 $ 827,826 $ 1,889,065 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.3 % 8.2 % 12.1 %

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31 (In thousands) 2023 2022 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (12,480 ) $ (23,165 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 168 (195 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 6,834 2,899 Defined benefit pension expense (income) 5,422 (2,163 ) Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) 2,863 2,062 Interest expense 27,081 23,621 Interest income (1,969 ) (1,270 ) Depreciation 36,063 31,753 Amortization 7,121 7,670 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 534 229 Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment charge - 15,000 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs - 4,156 Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive 1,729 - Clean Earth segment severance costs - 37 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,366 $ 60,634

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (In thousands) 2023 2022 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (47,496 ) $ (133,517 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 761 178 Income tax (benefit) expense 28,185 10,381 Defined benefit pension expense (income) 21,600 (8,938 ) Facility fee and debt-related expense 10,762 2,956 Interest expense 103,872 75,156 Interest income (6,670 ) (3,559 ) Depreciation 138,956 129,712 Amortization 28,613 31,108 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 2,787 357 Corporate contingent consideration adjustment (828 ) - Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 1,146 4,156 Harsco Environmental segment other intangible asset impairment charge - 15,000 Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive (8,053 ) - Harsco Environmental property, plant and equipment impairment charge 14,099 - Harsco Environmental accounts receivable provision 5,284 - Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge - 104,580 Clean Earth segment severance costs - 2,577 Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustments - (827 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 293,018 $ 229,320

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a)

(Unaudited)



Projected Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending March 31 December 31 2024 2024 (In millions) Low High Low High Consolidated loss from continuing operations $ (15 ) $ (9 ) $ (38 ) $ (18 ) Add back (deduct): Income tax (income) expense 1 3 23 29 Facility fees and debt-related (income) expense 3 3 11 10 Net interest 26 25 108 103 Defined benefit pension (income) expense 5 4 17 17 Depreciation and amortization 44 44 178 178 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 63 (b) $ 70 $ 300 (b) $ 320 (b)



(a) Excludes former Harsco Rail Segment

(b) Does not total due to rounding.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (a) $ 68,276 $ 19,366 $ 114,448 $ 150,527 Less capital expenditures (45,395 ) (35,515 ) (139,025 ) (137,160 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets (25 ) (37 ) (503 ) (184 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (b) 562 361 3,020 1,789 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (c) 4,911 2,470 6,991 10,759 Plus transaction-related expenditures (d) 1,625 - 2,670 1,854 Harsco Rail free cash flow deficit (benefit) (4,866 ) 16,783 36,271 47,610 Free cash flow $ 25,088 $ 3,428 $ 23,872 $ 75,195

(a) The Company initiated a revolving trade receivables securitization facility in 2022 and, during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company received net proceeds of $145.0 million and $5.0 million, respectively. The proceeds are included in net cash provided by operating activities for these years. (b) Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner's share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. (c) Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment. (d) Expenditures directly related to the Company's divestiture transactions and other strategic costs incurred at Corporate.

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (a) (Unaudited)

Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2024 (In millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 146 $ 176 Less net capital / intangible asset expenditures (130 ) (140 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures 4 4 Free cash flow $ 20 $ 40



(a) Excludes former Harsco Rail Segment



