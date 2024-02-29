Vast Resources PLC: Results of General Meeting, Capital Reorganisation & Total Voting Rights

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

29 February 2024

Vast Resources plc

('Vast' or the 'Company')

Results of General Meeting, Capital Reorganisation

& Total Voting Rights

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were passed and as such, the capital reorganisation set out in the Notice of General meeting will be completed. The proxy results for the resolutions are set out below:

Resolution 1: 84.10% in favour

Resolution 2: 86.15% in favour

Resolution 3: 85.89% in favour





Application has been made for the 928,607,357 new ordinary shares ('New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealing will commence in respect of the New Ordinary Shares on 1 March 2024. The ISIN Code for the New Ordinary Shares will be GB00BQ7WTT20 and the SEDOL will be BQ7WTT2.

Total Voting Rights

As result of the passing of the Resolutions, and as announced on 14 February 2024, the number of ordinary shares in issue has been reduced by a factor of six and as from Admission will stand at 928,607,357 ordinary shares of 0.1p each. This figure may then be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Vast under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR") until the release of this announcement.

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania, Tajikistan, and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in Vast Baita Plai SA which owns 100% of the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which the Company is looking to bring back into production following a period of care and maintenance. The Company has also been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

Vast has an interest in a joint venture company which provides exposure to a near term revenue opportunity from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. The Takob Mine opportunity, which is 100% financed, will provide Vast with a 12.25 percent royalty over all sales of non-ferrous concentrate and any other metals produced. Vast has also been contractually appointed to manage and develop the Aprelevka Gold Mines located along the Tien Shan Belt that extends through Central Asia, currently producing approximately 11,600 oz of gold and 116,000 oz of silver per annum. It is the intention to increase production closer to historical peak production of 27,000 oz gold and 250,000 oz silver. Vast will be entitled to a 4.9% effective interest in the mines with the option to acquire equity in the future.

The Company retains a continued presence in Zimbabwe in respect of the Historic claims.